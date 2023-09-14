Musk Calls For Government Oversight On Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA), has emphasized the need for decisive action from Washington on the subject of artificial intelligence (AI), even going as far as suggesting the establishment of a “Department of AI.”

The potential impact that an AI Department can have on the future of technology and research is immense. With a dedicated governmental body to oversee the development, regulation, and use of artificial intelligence, we may be able to unlock faster innovation in various industries from healthcare to transportation.

Moreover, an AI department also has the potential to provide more job opportunities for creators and innovators across disciplines.

It is clear that establishing an AI department now may have far reaching positive implications for our future.

Regulatory agencies have been established in the past, Musk pointed out on Wednesday, following his participation in a Washington-based forum with fellow tech CEOs convened to deliberate on AI.

He further proposed that a new government body could be established along the lines of the Federal Aviation Administration or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the upcoming years. This would be done, Musk said, “to ensure companies take actions that are safe and in the interests of the general public.”

Following the meeting, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., shared his thoughts, expressing that “we came out of that room exhilarated.” He revealed that he posed a question to the diverse group gathered — comprising individuals from the realms of business, civil rights, defense, labor, and arts — regarding the necessity for government involvement in AI regulation, “and every single person raised their hands.”

“That gives us a message here that we have to try to act, as difficult as the process may be,” Schumer added. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., co-moderated the first-ever bipartisan Senate AI forum alongside Schumer.

The event saw attendance from several high-profile personalities including Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as well as the CEOs of Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, and IBM. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, who was also present at the event, described it as an “unprecedented moment.”

Senator Schumer, Musk, and other participants highlighted that this week’s gathering is merely the beginning of what could be a drawn-out journey as Washington grapples with understanding and managing the budding technology.

Musk on his part underscored the main conclusion from the meeting, drawing a comparison between the necessity for AI regulation and the role of a referee in sports. He suggested that just as a referee ensures fairness and compliance with rules in sports, an equivalent level of supervision is required in the AI domain.

While he anticipates some action in this regard, he remained uncertain about the precise timeline or the exact form it might take.

The topic of AI regulation has been buzzing in the corridors of Washington lately, largely spurred by the public’s growing fascination with OpenAI’s remarkable innovation, ChatGPT. This week has been particularly noteworthy. In addition to Schumer’s AI forum, legislators are rolling up their sleeves for three more intensive hearings dedicated to this pressing matter. Washington is abuzz with anticipation and curiosity, as these discussions could potentially shape the future trajectory of AI regulations.