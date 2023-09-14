Arm’s IPO: Shares Priced at $51, Skyrocketing Company Valuation to $54 Billion

Arm Holdings plc (“Arm”), a renowned firm known for its chip design technology that is utilized by leading companies such as Apple, Google, and Nvidia, has set its initial public offering (IPO) at a price of $51 per share.

Upon this pricing, Arm’s fully diluted market capitalization, which accounts for outstanding restricted stock units, surpasses $54 billion. The company announced through a press release that it would commence trading under the symbol “ARM” on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Based in the U.K., Arm plans to list a minimum of 95.5 million American depository shares on the Nasdaq. It’s worth noting that SoftBank, the current owner of Arm, will retain control of approximately 90% of the company’s outstanding shares post-IPO.

The IPO price is at the peak of Arm’s anticipated price bracket of $47 to $51, indicating strong investor confidence in the company’s future prospects.

The IPO of Arm has made it the largest of the year, surpassing even the spinout of Kenvue by Johnson & Johnson, and it is expected to sustain this top position.

In its prospectus, Arm revealed a minor decrease of less than 1% in its fiscal year revenue, which ended in March, settling at $2.68 billion compared to the previous year. However, this slight dip was overshadowed by a more significant 22% drop in net income for fiscal 2023, bringing it down to $524 million.

Companies typically aim to showcase increasing revenue prior to stock sales. However, according to the filing, Arm’s sales declined.

It should be noted that Arm’s valuation remains strikingly high for a chip company, dwarfing virtually every other market player with the exception of Nvidia, which currently holds a t12 P/E Ratio of 109.50.

In a noteworthy turn of events, Nvidia had initially agreed to acquire Arm for a whopping $40 billion towards the end of 2020, setting the stage for the largest merger in the semiconductor industry. However, due to considerable regulatory hurdles and resistance, the deal was eventually called off in early 2022.

With a hefty $54 billion tag, Arm’s earnings multiple sits around 104, a figure calculated based on the profit in the most recent fiscal year.

The Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio is a crucial financial metric that investors use to evaluate a company’s valuation. It is calculated by dividing the market value per share by the earnings per share (EPS). Essentially, this ratio tells you what the market is willing to pay for each dollar of a company’s earnings.

A high P/E ratio may suggest that the company’s stock is overvalued, indicating that its price is high relative to its earnings and it might not be a good buy at its current price. However, this isn’t always a negative sign. A high P/E ratio could also mean that investors are optimistic about the company’s future, expecting it to post high growth rates in the upcoming periods.

In other words, investors might be willing to pay a higher price now because they believe the company’s earnings will increase significantly in the future. However, if these growth expectations are not met, the stock price could fall. Therefore, while a high P/E ratio can indicate potential growth, it also comes with increased risk.

Several of the firm’s key clients, including industry giants like Google, Apple, Samsung, AMD, Nvidia and Intel have expressed their intent to participate in the offering by purchasing shares.

Arm, a company whose technology underpins 99% of mobile processors globally, is recognized for its vital role in the technology landscape. This highlights the significant impact it has in the industry.

In an engaging investor presentation, executives from Arm painted a future ripe with opportunities for expansion beyond their traditional stronghold of smartphones. They expressed the company’s ambitions to delve deeper into designing chips tailored for data centers and advanced artificial intelligence applications, areas that are witnessing exponential growth.

The officials presented a vision of a rapidly evolving chip design market, estimating its worth to soar to an impressive $250 billion by 2025.

