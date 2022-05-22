Asset-Backed Stablecoins vs. Algorithmic Stablecoins: What’s The Difference

In the world of cryptocurrencies, a stablecoin is a digital asset that is designed to minimize the volatility of its price. Stablecoins are often used as a means of payment, similar to fiat currencies like the US dollar.

There are many stablecoin protocols in cryptocurrency, but the vast majority of them are based on a tokenomic model that uses fully-backed asset collateralization. This means that stablecoins like DAI, USD Coin, and BUSD are backed by real-world assets, such as fiat currency or gold, and can be used to stabilize the value of a cryptocurrency.

Asset-Backed Stablecoins

Asset-backed stablecoins have been gaining in popularity due to their ability to maintain a consistent price peg. These coins are collateralized by a valuable asset and this collateral is used to provide stability for the coin’s price. However, some critics argue that this method of stabilization might be susceptible to custodial risks.

This means that there is a risk that the asset backing the coin could be lost or stolen. To mitigate this risk, some protocols require users to overcollateralize their coins. This means that they must put up more collateral than they are borrowing from the protocol. The extra funds from this overcollateralization are used as insurance to help maintain the coin’s price peg in case the asset loses its value. While this method may be effective, it does require users to take on extra risk.

While this model has proven to be effective in minimizing price volatility, it raises concerns about the centralized nature of the networks. In particular, if the platform holding the collateral experiences financial difficulties, the stability of the stablecoins could be at risk.

Algorithmic Stablecoins

Algorithmic stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency that is pegged to a stable asset, such as the US dollar, through mathematical algorithms instead of collateralization. This peg is achieved by issuing a governance token alongside the stablecoin and by dynamically adjusting the supply of the token in response to changes in demand.

As a result, algorithmic stablecoins are able to maintain a relatively stable price, even in volatile market conditions. There are a number of advantages to this approach, including improved security and transparency. Additionally, algorithmic stablecoins are often more resistant to manipulation than traditional collateralized stablecoins.

However, they are also generally less liquid and may be less stable in extreme market conditions. Additionally, these coins have faced some significant challenges in recent weeks – such as in Terra UST’s case – which has led some to question their viability as a long-term store of value.

To recap – The key difference is that an asset-backed stablecoin is backed by a physical asset, whereas an algorithmic stablecoin uses complex mathematical models, encoded through blockchain smart contracts, to maintain its price.

Both have their pros and cons, but ultimately it comes down to which option you think will be more successful in the long run.

