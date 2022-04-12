Musk Floats The Idea Of Dogecoin Payments for Twitter Blue

In a recent tweet, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced that he was considering making it possible to subscribe to Twitter Blue using Dogecoin (DOGE).

The response from the online community was mixed to positive, with many dogecoin hodlers eager to see the popular service integrated with their favorite cryptocurrency.

Musk also proposed giving authentication checkmarks to anyone who signs up for the service and removing ads.

Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

On top of that, Musk, who noted that the service is different from the verification of official accounts or public figures, said he wants to make Twitter Blue more affordable for people around the globe, stating that it “should be proportionate to affordability & in local currency.”

Also, for $3 per month, Musk’s proposal sees subscribers getting access to a range of features, including an undo tweet option and bookmark folders. The billionaire also said that Twitter Blue will help to “massively expand the verified pool & make bot armies too expensive to maintain.”

Musk also proposed for “[m]aybe even an option to pay in Doge?”

Maybe even an option to pay in Doge? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

While it’s still early days, the prospect of using dogecoin to pay for goods and services is an exciting one. Additionally, the fact that Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, is even considering the idea is a sign of dogecoin’s growing legitimacy in the eyes of the business world. If successful, it could pave the way for wider adoption of the cryptocurrency and help to boost its value.

As reported by Wallstreetpit, Musk recently acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The $3-billion acquisition made Musk the biggest shareholder of the microblogging website. Prior to that, Musk signaled his dissatisfaction with Twitter, criticizing the platform’s alleged censorship.

Price Action

DOGE was last changing hands at $0.1493, up 4.35% in the last 24 hours. The native token of the dogecoin blockchain has a total market cap of $20 billion.