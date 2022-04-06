Shiba Inu Enters the Bitcoin of America Family

On March 30, 2022, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) officially announced their plans to enter the metaverse space.

In early July 2021, Shiba Inus’s main token, SHIB, which will be the fuel to power the Shiba Inu Metaverse, surged in value after it was announced that ShibaSwap, a Shiba Inu-branded decentralized exchange (DEX), would be launching on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

This was huge news for the overall ecosystem, as it led to a heightened level of utility for the popular meme coin, alongside the $LEASH and $BONE tokens, all of which are poised to play a major role in the metaverse that’s being developed.

However, on April 4, 2022, leading virtual currency exchange, Bitcoin of America (BTM) announced a decision to add Shiba Inu to their 1,800 plus ATMs in the United States. This will allow users to withdraw and deposit SHIB coins at any of their machines. With this new development, SHIB continues its march towards global adoption.

We asked….you answered! Shiba Inu is NOW available at Bitcoin of America BTMS 📍 #shibainu #shibainucoin pic.twitter.com/a8rJ0BsjDt — Bitcoin of America (@BTCofAmerica) April 4, 2022

The company used a countdown on Twitter to tease their followers before they made the official announcement. When the announcement was finally made, the Shiba Inu Twitter page shared it.

After the teaser, Shiba Inu community members started tweeting that BTM, which currently supports four crypto coins officially, including Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ether (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE), had already began supporting the Shiba Inu token.

The Shiba Inu community is one of the most active and engaged in the cryptocurrency space, and they are sure to drive even more adoption and usage of SHIB and the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Price Action

SHIB is currently worth $0.00002762 on major crypto exchanges. The all-time high of the meme coin dubbed the “Dogecoin Killer,” was printed on March 28, 2021, when it reached a value of $0.000086.