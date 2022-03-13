Apple Co-founder: Bitcoin Is ‘Pure Gold’ And Prices Could Rise To $100K

Steve Wozniak “Woz”, Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) co-founder and one of the most successful technology entrepreneurs in history recently gave his opinion about Bitcoin (BTC) which he believes will go up to $100K.

Wozniak made his comments on “Steve-O’s Wild Ride,” a podcast hosted by the Jackass star.

“I think bitcoin is going to go to $100,000,” Wozniak said.

“I don’t know where I get that feeling. I can’t put any math to it. I really feel it is based on all the interests. The interest in the crypto is so high.”

Bitcoin is definitely the most well-known and highly valued cryptocurrency in the world. Its popularity comes from its ability to be used for secure and anonymous transactions, as well as its scarcity – there are only 21 million bitcoin that will ever be mined.

Wozniak has often highlighted the limited supply aspect of the crypto vis-à-vis the unlimited supply of regular currencies, which can be printed at will by central banks.

Bitcoin is safe because it’s “the big elephant on the block” and it is stable, Wozniak said. The tech pioneer also noted he first bought BTC at the start — reportedly when the digital currency was at about $700 — because he wanted to experiment with it. When bitcoin hit $20K, Woz said he sold all of his holding except for one coin.

In an interview with Business Insider earlier this week, Wozniak stated that while there are other cryptos in the market which could be acceptable to economically conservative strategies, bitcoin according to him is the “only one that’s pure-gold mathematics.”

Wozniak’s opinions about BTC have always been favorable. Back in July 2021, he said that bitcoin “is the most amazing mathematical miracle ever created.” He further added that although he did not invest in the digital asset, he believed in its qualities for the safeguard of value and its future.

Price Action

Bitcoin was up less than one percent to $39,100 Saturday at last check, according to CMC. BTC has been on a downhill slide since early November 2021, when it reached its peak of $68,789. In the past month alone, its value has fallen by more than 11%.