Tesla (TSLA) Raises The Bar With The World’s Largest V3 Supercharger Station

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has opened to the public the world’s largest Supercharger station in Firebaugh, Calif. with a massive capacity of 56 individual charging stalls, electrek reported Saturday.

While Elon Musk’s EV company has three Supercharging stations in Shanghai and Beijing, each containing 50-V2 rated stalls, 56 chargers is a new record for the automaker, according to the publication.

Impressively, Tesla’s new 1MW architecture Supercharger has 56-V3 rated stalls that are capable of bringing higher charging speeds to owners of Tesla electric cars. In fact, V3 chargers have a maximum charging power of 250 kW, making it possible to gain 75 miles of range in just five minutes, a significant technical improvement to V2’s one-hour full charge feature.

Firebaugh’s station, which is located between the Bay area and Los Angeles, reportedly Tesla’s two of the largest markets in the world, can now charge faster and optimize the stay in the Supercharger station.

Another interesting feature of Firebaugh’s station is its roofing. Tesla has built solar canopies atop it to provide shade to the vehicles while allowing the Supercharging station to be self-sufficient. The Solar Roof offers an alternative source to charge electric vehicles and power the station’s lights during the night.

As of this month, the Palo Alto-based automaker said that its Supercharger network has now reached a total of 20,000 stalls around the world.

TSLA Price Action

The stock was up $1.60, or 0.36%, to $410.10 in early trading on Monday and has now climbed 484% year-over-year. By comparison, the S&P 500 has risen 14.83% during the same period.