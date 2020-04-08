Intel Claws Back Processor Market Share From AMD

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is slowly clawing back processor market share from rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), according to the latest Steam Hardware Survey, which shows that during the month of March, Intel saw its share of desktop processors rise from 78.2% to 81.25% compared to AMD’s 18.75%.

As PC Gamer notes, the work-from-home transition forced by the COVID-19 pandemic is apparently helping Intel’s modest comeback.

The Steam survey, which also showed Intel gaining more Linux usage than Windows, had an interesting breakdown of processor speeds between the two rivals. It showed a shift occurring from Intel’s more powerful chips running at 3.7GHz and above to its inferior CPUs that clock in at 3GHz and below.

The shift suggests that people are now relying on their old Intel devices as their primary instruments for work.

Elsewhere in the Steam Hardware Survey, the stats reveal that Intel integrated graphics usage increased in March with Intel HD Graphics 4000 under DirectX 11 GPUs and Intel HD Graphics 3000 under DirectX 10 GPUs increasing 2.95% and 2.78%, respectively.

Price Action

Intel shares were up 0.94% to $58.96 at 3:48 p.m. in New York during Wednesday’s market trading. AMD shares are up $1.41, or 2.99%, to $48.89.