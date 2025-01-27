DeepSeek Shakes the Market: Nvidia and Mag – 7 Stocks Plunge

The launch of DeepSeek’s R1 model on January 20 has sent shockwaves through the tech industry, notably affecting the stock prices of major AI and semiconductor companies in premarket trading on Monday. This Chinese startup’s model, which boasts performance comparable to ChatGPT while operating on less sophisticated hardware, has not only topped the download charts on the Apple store but also sparked a reassessment of investment in AI technology.

Nvidia (NVDA), a leading chipmaker, saw its stock plunge $16.29 or 11.42% to $122 and change in premarket trading. The drop reflects growing investor concerns over the sustainability of high valuations in the AI sector, particularly as more cost-effective solutions from abroad could disrupt the market. This sentiment rippled across the broader tech landscape, with the ‘Magnificent 7‘ group and U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) and ASML Holding (ASML) also experiencing significant declines. Other chipmakers, including Broadcom (AVGO) and Micron Technology (MU), followed suit, underscoring the sector-wide unease.

The ripple effect wasn’t confined to semiconductor companies; even Nasdaq futures fell by about 4%, indicating a broader market recalibration. Even companies like Meta Platforms (META) felt the pressure ahead of their earnings report, with shares declining some 16 points at last check. Interestingly, the downturn also reached nuclear power providers like Cameco Corp. (CCJ), NuScale Power Corp. (SMR), and Constellation Energy (CEG), which had been previously buoyed by the anticipated demand for AI data center energy.

Despite this market reaction, Citi (C) analysts maintained a positive outlook on Nvidia, advocating for a ‘Buy’ rating. They argued that while DeepSeek’s model is impressive, there could be nuances in how it was developed, potentially still relying on advanced GPUs for some stages like fine-tuning or through techniques like Distillation. They believe that U.S. companies’ access to the latest chip technology will continue to be a significant advantage, especially as global trade policies tighten.

This scenario underscores a pivotal moment for the AI industry, where innovation from less expected quarters like DeepSeek could challenge the established dominance of U.S. tech giants. It raises critical questions about the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of AI development, potentially leading to a shift in how companies invest in and deploy AI technologies. While the immediate market response has been negative for many stocks, the long-term implications might push for more strategic, perhaps less resource-intensive, approaches to AI development, potentially leveling the playing field in the global tech arena.

