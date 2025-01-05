SMRs Shine: Oklo, NuScale, and Nano Nuclear Surge on Policy Shift

The U.S. nuclear energy sector received a significant boost on Friday, as shares of Oklo (OKLO), NuScale Power (SMR), and Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) soared following the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service‘s release of revised rules for hydrogen production tax credits. These changes are designed to inject investment certainty into the clean energy sector, particularly in the development and deployment of clean hydrogen technologies.

Oklo, a company focused on developing small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), saw its shares jump nearly 25% to $27.25, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the new tax incentives which could accelerate the company’s projects. Similarly, NuScale Power, another key player in the SMR space, experienced a 17.73% increase to $20.85, and Nano Nuclear Energy, which is also working on innovative nuclear microreactors, rose by 12.87% to $27.01. This simultaneous surge across these companies underscores the market’s positive reception to policy adjustments that favor clean energy initiatives.

The policy revision is particularly timely as it aligns with the broader push towards sustainable energy solutions, where nuclear power, especially through SMRs, plays a crucial role due to its potential for lower emissions and scalable deployment. These reactors are seen as vital for meeting growing energy demands with reduced environmental impact, particularly in applications like powering data centers or providing energy in remote areas.

In addition to the smaller, more agile companies, established giants in the nuclear sector also benefited from the news. Constellation Energy (CEG), one of the largest operators of nuclear power plants in the U.S., saw its shares climb 4.04% to $252.40, with a slight additional gain in after-hours trading. Constellation expressed satisfaction with the final rule, noting that it would enable a significant portion of its existing nuclear fleet to qualify for hydrogen production credits, thus potentially opening new revenue streams or enhancing profitability from current operations.

Vistra (VST), another major player, experienced an even more substantial increase of 8.49% to $162.36, with further gains after trading hours, highlighting the immediate market impact of the policy changes on companies that could leverage nuclear power for hydrogen production.

The revised tax credit rules are part of a broader strategy to incentivize clean energy production, aiming to lower the cost barrier for deploying technologies like hydrogen production from nuclear sources. This could not only spur growth in SMR development but also encourage existing nuclear plants to explore new applications, thereby extending their operational life and economic viability in a transitioning energy landscape.

However, while these developments are promising, the real-world impact will depend on how effectively these companies can scale up their operations, secure further investments, and navigate the regulatory landscapes which, despite these incentives, remain complex and rigorous. The surge in stock prices reflects optimism but also underscores the market’s sensitivity to policy changes in the energy sector, particularly those that could catalyze the shift towards more sustainable, yet still economically viable, energy solutions.