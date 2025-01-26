Earnings Countdown: Can the Mag-7 Outpace DeepSeek’s AI Surge?

The artificial intelligence (AI) stock market, particularly centered around giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA), is at a critical juncture where the sector’s potential is juxtaposed with significant risks and expectations. The rise of generative AI, which encompasses the creation of text, images, and videos, has introduced both opportunities and challenges for the so-called ‘Magnificent Seven’ group, which includes companies like Alphabet (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), and Microsoft (MSFT). This technology’s development has spurred a rush among these tech behemoths to either harness or counter the innovations brought forth by smaller, agile startups like OpenAI and Anthropic.

The narrative around AI stocks is currently dominated by the anticipation of fourth-quarter earnings reports. Investors and analysts are keenly watching the capital expenditures on data center infrastructure by cloud computing and hyperscale companies. This focus is driven by the understanding that AI-driven revenue growth is pivotal to justifying the massive investments these companies are making. Microsoft and Meta are slated to report their results on January 29, followed by Google on February 4, Amazon (AMZN) on February 6, and Nvidia on February 26. The performance of these companies, particularly in light of their AI initiatives, could significantly sway investor sentiment.

Google, for instance, has experienced a 6% increase in its stock value in 2025. However, it still trails some of its ‘Mag-7’ peers, such as Meta, which boasts a 10.6% year-to-date growth. This disparity highlights that despite advancements in AI, not all tech giants are benefiting equally from the wave of innovation. The competition in internet search and broader AI applications is heating up, with Alphabet facing challenges from both established tech firms and innovative startups.

Adding an unexpected twist to the AI landscape, the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, has demonstrated that significant AI achievements can be made with relatively modest investments. With a reported spend of just $5.6 million over two months, DeepSeek developed an AI model that outperformed those from industry leaders like OpenAI and Meta. This development, as highlighted by economist Ed Yardeni, could pressure U.S. companies, especially if their AI capital expenditures are not matched by proportional revenue growth. The potential for squeezed profit margins among the ‘Mag-7’ due to high capital spending versus revenue growth is a concern that could impact their stock performance and, by extension, the S&P 500 (SPX), given their significant weight in the index.

Yardeni points out that while these seven companies represent 30.5% of the S&P 500’s market cap and 21.6% of its forward earnings, their contribution to forward revenues is only 11.5%. This discrepancy underscores the risk if their AI investments do not translate into expected profit growth. However, despite these concerns, Yardeni’s expectation is that, “on balance,” these companies will deliver “solid earnings,” as indicated by their record high in combined forward earnings during the week of January 24.

The AI sector’s trajectory thus remains a complex interplay of innovation, investment, and market expectations. Investors are currently at a crossroads, weighing the hype against the tangible outcomes of AI deployments, with an eye on how these tech giants navigate the evolving landscape of AI technology and competition.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.