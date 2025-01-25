Nvidia Dethrones Apple: Tech Titans Reshape Nasdaq’s Crown

In a significant shake-up within the tech sector, Nvidia (NVDA) has surpassed Apple (AAPL) in market capitalization weighting on the Nasdaq (^IXIC), now accounting for 8.9% compared to Apple’s 8.7%. This shift marks a significant moment as Apple, once the dominant force in the tech market and obviously the ‘Magnificent Seven’ list, continues its downward trend with a year-to-date loss of over 11%. The stock closed Friday’s session at $222.78, slipping further to $222.17 in after-hours trading, signaling potential volatility or a shift in investor sentiment. Meanwhile, Microsoft (MSFT), with an 8.5% weighting, is poised to possibly claim the No. 2 spot, as noted by IBD, reflecting robust growth or market confidence in its ongoing projects and strategic directions.

Simultaneously, the battle for dominance among other tech giants continues with Amazon.com (AMZN) slightly ahead of Alphabet (GOOGL) at 6.3% and 6.2% of the Nasdaq’s weight, respectively. This close contest suggests a dynamic where both companies are aggressively expanding their influence and market presence, possibly through innovations in cloud computing, AI, or other tech sectors.

Tesla (TSLA), holding a 3.4% share, has solidified its position above non-Mag 7 member Broadcom (AVGO), which accounts for 2.9% of the index. This highlights Tesla’s resilience and growth in market cap, likely fueled by its advancements in electric vehicles and sustainable energy solutions, despite facing numerous challenges in the past.

Meta Platforms (META), with a 4.1% share, remains near its all-time high, amidst a backdrop where President Donald Trump has decided to delay a ban on TikTok, Meta’s rival. This decision could have implications for Meta’s market position by allowing continued competition from TikTok, potentially affecting user growth and advertising revenue.

What are the Mag 7 stocks

The term “Magnificent Seven” has clearly become the new buzzword in investment circles, replacing the likes of FANG or FAANG. These stocks — Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla — collectively dominate nearly half of the Nasdaq’s weighting. This concentration underscores their influence on market trends and investor sentiment, making movements in their stock prices pivotal to the overall performance of the Nasdaq 100 (NDX).

The Nasdaq, unlike the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) which is price-weighted, uses a market-capitalization weighted approach for its composite index. This methodology allows the top five stocks in the index — Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, and Amazon — to exert more influence over its movements. However, to mitigate the risk of overconcentration, Nasdaq underwent a Special Rebalance on July 24, 2023, slightly reducing the weight of these megacaps. The rebalance didn’t involve adding or removing any securities but instead adjusted the weightings of the existing ones. Despite this adjustment, the Nasdaq 100 remains heavily tilted towards these megacap growth stocks, suggesting that their performance will continue to be a critical driver of the index’s direction.

This concentration of market power in a few tech giants raises questions about market diversity and resilience against sector-specific shocks. Investors, while enjoying the benefits of these companies’ growth, might also need to consider the risks associated with such a concentrated investment landscape, where the fortunes of the Nasdaq could hinge significantly on the performance of these seven companies.

