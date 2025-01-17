How a TikTok Ban Could Turn Into Meta’s Biggest Windfall

The prospect of TikTok evading a ban in the United States has brought relief to its vast user base, yet it might not be greeted with enthusiasm by competitors like Meta Platforms (META), which stands to gain significantly should TikTok’s operations be curtailed. The looming ban, scheduled to take effect on January 19, was intended to shield U.S. national security from perceived threats posed by applications under foreign adversary control. This ban would see TikTok removed from both Apple and Google app stores, halting updates for existing U.S. users, potentially leading to the app’s gradual obsolescence.

If TikTok were to lose a significant portion of its U.S. ad revenue — estimated at $12.34 billion in 2024 — due to this ban, the advertising market would see a considerable shift. Analysts suggest that Meta could capture between $2.46 billion and $3.38 billion of this revenue, potentially boosting its earnings per share by as much as 9%. This redirection of ad dollars would not only bolster Meta’s financials but also those of other platforms like YouTube and Snapchat, although Meta stands to gain the most.

However, there’s a glimmer of hope for TikTok enthusiasts. Donald Trump, soon to be inaugurated, has expressed intentions to possibly delay the enforcement of the ban through an executive order that could extend the grace period by 60 to 90 days. This move could buy TikTok the time needed to restructure or divest its U.S. operations, potentially averting the ban or at least delaying its effects.

Adding to this optimism, the Biden administration reportedly plans to delay enforcing the TikTok ban and will not impose immediate penalties on companies that continue to support access to the platform. Instead, the decision on how to proceed will be left to the incoming Trump administration. This could mean a more lenient transition period, giving TikTok and its users a reprieve.

Moreover, a group of senators who supported the original legislation are now advocating for extending the deadline for the ban. This legislative push could provide TikTok with further opportunities to negotiate its position, perhaps even leading to a sale to a U.S. company or an entity associated with someone like Elon Musk, who has been mentioned in discussions as a potential buyer.

In fact, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) has been vocal in urging ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, to divest and sell the platform to an American owner.

“It’s clear that more time is needed to find an American buyer and avoid disrupting the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans, including the many influencers who have built substantial networks of followers,” Schumer stated during a speech on the Senate floor Thursday.

The complex interplay of politics, business interests, and technology policy illustrates the high stakes involved in the regulation of social media platforms. While the ban remains a significant threat to TikTok’s operations in the U.S., the potential for political intervention and strategic corporate maneuvers could yet alter the landscape. For Meta and other competitors, the situation remains a double-edged sword; while a ban on TikTok could be a windfall in advertising revenue, the continued operation of TikTok under new conditions might spur innovation and competition in the social media space.

