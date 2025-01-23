AI’s Golden Age: A Cure for All Diseases Within a Decade?

In a compelling podcast, Derya Unutmaz, a professor, biomedical scientist, and immunologist at Jackson Laboratory, shared an optimistic yet cautious vision of the future dominated by artificial intelligence (AI). He painted a picture of a forthcoming “golden age” in science but underscored the turbulent transition society might face, coining the phase, “it’s not for the faint-hearted.”

Unutmaz’s enthusiasm for AI’s potential is palpable. He predicts that within the next decade, we could see significant advancements in life expectancy. His compelling advice to his audience was stark yet hopeful: “Don’t die for the next 10 years, please. Because if you live 10 years, you’re gonna live another 5 years. If you live 15 years, you’re gonna live another 50 years because we’re gonna solve the issue.” This statement reflects his belief in the imminent breakthroughs in medical science, particularly in combating aging and disease.

He expressed a firm conviction in the power of data and AI to solve virtually any problem, suggesting that we might be at a turning point in human history comparable to the most transformative discoveries of civilization. However, Unutmaz also voiced concerns about society’s readiness for such profound changes. He estimates that societal structures might begin to shift dramatically within as little as five years, though he leans towards expecting these changes even sooner.

On the medical front, Unutmaz is particularly bullish about AI’s role in eradicating diseases. He foresees a future where cancers and other diseases are not just managed but completely cured through AI-driven solutions. He emphasized, “I think with AI, I’m pretty sure we’ll be able to cure every single cancer. I mean, every single disease, there’s not gonna be any disease that will not be cured or treatable.” This year, he believes, will be pivotal in making AI mainstream in healthcare, propelled by the competitive global landscape where countries like China are also racing to advance their AI capabilities.

The discussion also ventured into the realm of national security, highlighting AI as not just a technological or health innovation but a strategic asset. Unutmaz pointed out the risks of falling behind in AI development, suggesting that without it, a nation could be at a significant disadvantage in global power dynamics.

However, his optimism for AI is not absolute. He distinguishes between Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which he views with less concern, and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI), where he admits control becomes a significant issue. The transition to ASI, where AI surpasses human intelligence in nearly all areas, is seen as a point where humanity might lose control over AI’s development and implications.

Unutmaz’s insights offer a dual perspective: one of unprecedented opportunity for human health, longevity, and societal advancement, alongside a sobering reminder of the challenges and ethical considerations that must be navigated as AI integrates more deeply into every facet of human life. His message is clear—while we stand on the brink of a transformative era, the journey there requires careful consideration and robust preparation.

