Safe Superintelligence Chases $20B Valuation in AI Investment Surge

, co-founded by former OpenAI chief scientist , is in talks to raise funds at a valuation of at least $20 billion, quadrupling its previous $5 billion valuation from September. SSI, focusing on “scaling in peace” for safe AI development, operates from offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv and is led by notable figures including Daniel Gross from Apple and ex-OpenAI researcher Daniel Levy.

Despite no revenue yet, SSI’s strategy to develop AI aligned with human interests has attracted significant investor interest, reflecting a shift in AI valuation amid innovations like those from DeepSeek.

The company, while still pre-revenue, has managed to capture the attention of investors through its unique approach to AI development. SSI’s leadership, combining experience from tech giants like Apple (AAPL) and research expertise from OpenAI, is seen as a key asset in navigating the complex landscape of AI safety and ethics. This fundraising effort comes at a time when the AI sector is undergoing a reevaluation, spurred by the emergence of cost-effective AI solutions like those from DeepSeek, which have disrupted traditional valuation metrics in the industry.

SSI’s approach contrasts with the typical AI startup model, where rapid product launches and revenue generation are often prioritized. Instead, SSI aims to craft superintelligence that is not only advanced but also inherently safe, tackling the alignment problem from the ground up. This vision of creating AI that can coexist harmoniously with human interests seems to resonate with investors, suggesting that there is a growing market for AI solutions that promise ethical considerations alongside technological breakthroughs. This fundraising round, if successful, would not only provide SSI with the capital needed to further its research but also signal a broader investor acknowledgment of the importance of safety in the race towards superintelligent AI.

