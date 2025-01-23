UK Launches Probe into Apple and Google’s Mobile Market Dominance

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has initiated a significant investigation into the mobile ecosystems of Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG), aiming to scrutinize whether these tech giants violate the newly enacted Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act (DMCC). This law, effective from the beginning of the year, grants the CMA expanded powers to tackle anti-competitive practices in digital markets, particularly focusing on firms with “strategic market status” due to their significant market power.

The CMA’s dual probes will delve into the depth of competition within the respective ecosystems of Apple and Google, which encompass operating systems, app stores, and smartphone browsers. The investigations will assess how these platforms impact both consumers and developers, potentially affecting innovation, consumer choice, and pricing in the U.K.’s digital economy.

Apple has responded by underscoring its commitment to fostering dynamic markets that drive innovation. In a statement to CNBC, the iPhone maker highlighted the iOS app economy’s role in supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across the U.K. The company asserts its focus on user trust and promises to engage positively with the CMA throughout the investigation process.

Similarly, Google defends its Android platform, claiming it has democratized access to smartphones and apps, arguing that it’s the only successful open-source mobile OS. Google’s Oliver Bethell advocates for an approach that does not hinder consumer choice or business opportunities, emphasizing the need to support U.K. economic growth.

This investigation comes at a time when the CMA has seen a leadership change with Doug Gurr, a former Amazon U.K. executive, taking over as chair, signaling a possible shift towards more growth-oriented regulatory strategies. Labour MP Dan Aldridge views the CMA’s move as pivotal for ensuring fair competition, pointing out the influence these companies have over consumer access and pricing.

The CMA’s concerns are rooted in the near-ubiquitous presence of iOS and Android on U.K. mobile devices, giving Apple and Google substantial control over app distribution and browser usage. With nearly all adult U.K. citizens owning smartphones and spending significant daily time on these devices, the implications of these investigations are vast. They will look at whether Apple and Google leverage their market dominance to favor their own services, potentially leading to exploitative practices or reduced innovation.

Sarah Cardell, CMA’s chief executive, underscores the potential benefits of increased competition within these ecosystems, suggesting it could lead to more innovation and economic growth by allowing businesses to thrive on these platforms with new services and products.

This regulatory action underlines the U.K.’s commitment to ensuring that digital markets serve the interests of consumers and businesses alike, potentially setting a precedent for how global tech giants are managed within national jurisdictions.

