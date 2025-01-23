Nvidia Supplier’s Warning Triggers Drop in Chip Stocks

Shares of major semiconductor companies like Micron (MU), Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell on Thursday, reflecting broader concerns in the chip sector. The downturn was triggered by comments from SK Hynix, a key supplier of memory chips for Nvidia’s GPUs, during its recent earnings call. Despite SK Hynix reporting a solid fourth quarter, the company’s head of finance, Woo-Hyun Kim, expressed uncertainty about the demand for memory chips in 2025, citing inventory adjustments by PC and smartphone manufacturers, alongside escalating trade policies and geopolitical risks.

This unease sent the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (^SOX) plummeting by over 60 points, reaching 5,408.44 by press time. The decline was stark, especially after a surge in stock prices the previous day spurred by news of a significant AI infrastructure initiative, Stargate, announced by President Donald Trump and backed by tech heavyweights like OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle (ORCL), and MGX, a UAE-based investment firm focused on AI and advanced technology.

Kim’s insights during the earnings call shed light on the contrasting fortunes within the semiconductor industry. He noted a shift in the memory market from being volume and price-driven to focusing on high-performance, high-quality products tailored for AI applications. This transition is fueled by the growing demand for memory in AI data centers, where big tech continues to invest heavily in enhancing AI training and inference capabilities.

However, this optimism is tempered by broader market analyses. YF highlights Needham’s recent investor note, noting a significant divergence in 2024 between semiconductor companies serving different markets. While chip makers linked to PCs, smartphones, industrial, and automotive sectors faced challenges due to weak demand and inventory overhang, those aligned with AI infrastructure saw robust growth. Yet, as Needham analysts cautioned, this divergence might not persist into 2025. They predict a potential slowdown in AI revenue growth, supported by recent statements from giants like Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT), indicating that their AI investment pace might moderate.

This scenario suggests that while AI continues to be a significant driver for certain segments of the semiconductor industry, broader market dynamics, including consumer electronics recovery, trade tensions, and geopolitical issues, could introduce volatility. Investors are thus navigating a complex landscape where the once-clear path of AI-driven growth might encounter more headwinds, potentially affecting the valuation and performance of chip stocks across the board.

