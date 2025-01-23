Palantir Price Target Soars to New Wall Street High

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) saw its stock rise by $0.60, or 0.78%, to reach $77.47 in early Thursday trading following an optimistic price target increase from Wedbush Securities. Analyst Dan Ives raised the price target from $75 to a new Wall Street high of $90, underpinning his bullish outlook on the company’s strategic advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

Ives highlighted Palantir’s potential to mirror the success of tech giants like Oracle or Salesforce in the coming years, emphasizing the company’s AI strategy as pivotal. He described Palantir as “the Messi of AI,” suggesting it is poised to lead in the burgeoning AI market, which he predicts will see trillions in spending over the next few years. The confidence stems from Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which has quickly positioned itself as a foundational platform for enterprises exploring AI applications across various sectors.

The demand for Palantir’s technology stack is robust, with both new and existing customers in commercial and federal sectors lining up. This surge in demand is fueled by the introduction of new, valuable AI use cases that help organizations enhance efficiency. According to Ives, the market might be underestimating the potential revenue from Palantir’s AIP, particularly in the U.S. commercial landscape, which could exceed $1 billion in the coming years.

This enthusiasm is not just about revenue growth but also about the technological moat that CEO Alex Karp and his team have constructed. This barrier to entry for competitors is seen as a significant advantage, positioning Palantir as a key player in the AI revolution. Ives reiterated his OUTPERFORM rating on the stock, reinforcing his belief that Palantir should be a top holding for investors in 2025.

This bullish stance comes at a time when AI technologies are increasingly becoming central to business strategies, and companies like Palantir are seen as critical enablers of digital transformation and efficiency. The raised price target reflects not just current performance but a strong belief in Palantir’s future growth trajectory in a market that’s increasingly valuing AI-driven solutions.

