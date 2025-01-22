Cathie Wood: AI Will Transform Everything

Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, commented on the recent announcement by the Trump administration regarding a major AI infrastructure project involving tech giants like SoftBank, Oracle, and OpenAI. The initiative, known as Stargate, is set to invest at least $500 billion into AI infrastructure in the United States, aiming to create over 100,000 jobs. Wood highlighted Ark Invest’s “nice exposure” to OpenAI, suggesting that the company’s valuation has significantly increased due to this venture.

During a discussion on Bloomberg, Wood expressed her perspective on the implications of this investment. She noted the strategic involvement of high-profile tech entrepreneurs like Masayoshi Son from SoftBank, Larry Ellison from Oracle, and Sam Altman from OpenAI, indicating that President Trump is fostering an environment where innovative companies can thrive. She emphasized that these companies are poised to accelerate the AI age, which she described as advancing at an unprecedented speed.

Wood drew a parallel between the Stargate project and the historical development of the U.S. highway system, suggesting that this massive investment in digital infrastructure could be transformative. She pointed out that if one were to adjust the investment in the highway system to 2025 dollars, it would be roughly equivalent to the $500 billion earmarked for Stargate. This comparison underlines her belief that the project will lay down “digital highways” that will not only revolutionize industries but also significantly boost GDP growth in ways that are currently underappreciated by the public.

Her comments reflect optimism about the future of AI and its integration into the broader economy, signaling a belief in the potential economic renaissance driven by AI technology. Wood’s remarks also suggest that Ark Invest sees this as an opportunity to potentially increase its stake in companies like OpenAI, given their pivotal role in this new era of technological advancement. However, she did not specify any plans to double down on investments but rather highlighted the strategic positioning and the broader economic implications of these developments.

