Trump’s Billion-Dollar Bet: Which Stocks Soared and Which Sank?

The market has seen a whirlwind of activity following Donald Trump’s re-election, with certain ‘Trump trades’ yielding significant returns while others have not met expectations. This morning, The WSJ published an insightful piece examining which Trump trades succeeded — and which fell short, shedding light on the mixed outcomes of these speculative moves. Investors have been quick to jump on opportunities they believe align with Trump’s policy promises, but the landscape has been fraught with both successes and disappointments.

Investments in stocks like Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTC:FMCC) have experienced dramatic value increases, with their over-the-counter shares more than tripling since the election. This surge is primarily fueled by speculation that the new administration might privatize these mortgage-finance giants, which could result in significant gains for shareholders. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has added to this optimism by expressing his belief that President-elect Donald Trump will move Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac out of their long-standing conservatorship, potentially returning them to private ownership. However, recent volatility has caused these stocks to lose substantial ground, underscoring the highly speculative nature of such investments. This fluctuation serves as a reminder of the risks involved, even as the potential for privatization continues to drive market interest.

Tesla (TSLA) has also seen significant gains, with its stock surging more than 70% since Election day. This has resulted in a market value increase of nearly $600 billion, bringing its total valuation to nearly $1.4 trillion, up from approximately $800 billion. This isn’t necessarily because Trump supports electric vehicles but rather due to his close relationship with CEO Elon Musk. The promise of less stringent regulations or regulatory enforcement could be beneficial, but the actual impact on Tesla’s operations remains ambiguous. This scenario raises questions about whether the market’s enthusiasm is based more on personality-driven optimism than on concrete policy outcomes.

Private prison companies like CoreCivic (CXW) and Geo Group (GEO) have soared, the Journal notes, with shares doubling based on the expectation of increased deportations, which would necessitate more detention facilities. However, this bet is predicated on a specific and aggressive implementation of immigration policy, which could be less certain than investors are pricing in.

Bitcoin (BTC) has also rallied significantly, up around 40% post-election, fueled by Trump’s pro-crypto stance, including promises to curb SEC regulations and possibly treat cryptocurrencies as part of government reserves. Yet, like other Trump trades, this relies heavily on policy follow-through, which can be uncertain in political climates.

On the flip side, not all Trump trades have been successful. The broader market’s reaction to Trump’s economic policies, particularly concerning inflation and tariffs, has led to rising bond yields and a stronger dollar, affecting stock valuations. Small-cap stocks, as represented by the Russell 2000 (RUT), have not sustained their initial post-election gains, indicating a lack of confidence in the immediate economic uplift from Trump’s policies.

Big Oil companies have lagged despite expectations of deregulation, and gold has not been the safe haven investors might have anticipated. European defense stocks, expected to benefit from a more self-reliant Europe in terms of military spending, have been a mixed bag when converted to dollar terms.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) has seen volatility, with shares jumping post-election but showing no clear path to profitability or benefit from Trump’s presidency beyond speculative hope.

Looking ahead, the sustainability of these gains is questionable. The market has priced in a lot of optimism, but real policy implementation could differ significantly from campaign rhetoric. Disappointment could set in if the actual outcomes do not match the high expectations already embedded in stock prices. Moreover, the relationship between Trump and high-profile figures like Musk could lead to unpredictable outcomes, potentially affecting sectors like automotive and technology.

In essence, while some Trump trades have paid off handsomely in the short term, the long-term viability of these investments hinges on policy execution, which remains to be seen. Investors must navigate this landscape with caution, understanding that policy promises and market reactions can diverge, leading to both opportunities and pitfalls.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.