Could Trump Privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac? Bill Ackman Weighs In

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has voiced his expectation that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will steer Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTC:FMCC) out of their long-standing conservatorship, potentially reverting these entities to private corporations. This insight was shared by Ackman on the social media platform X, triggering a significant market response where shares of Fannie Mae surged by 36% and those of Freddie Mac by 34%.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, known formally as Federal National Mortgage Association and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, respectively, are government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) that have been under federal conservatorship since the 2008 financial crisis. These institutions were initially established by Congress to foster the home lending market by purchasing mortgages from banks, thereby freeing up capital for more lending, and then repackaging these loans into securities sold to investors.

The 2008 housing market collapse led to unprecedented losses for both companies, precipitating a scenario where the U.S. government intervened by placing them under the control of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to stabilize the mortgage market and prevent broader economic fallout. This conservatorship was a response to ensure the continued operation of these institutions, which are pivotal in funding about 70% of the U.S. home mortgage market.

Ackman’s prediction suggests a timeline where these GSEs could regain their independence within the next two years, with a potential public listing by 2026. This move would imply a significant policy shift towards privatization, allowing these companies to once again operate with private shareholders, possibly under less stringent governmental oversight.

The implications of such a change are multifaceted. For investors like Ackman, who has had stakes in both companies, privatization could mean substantial financial gains, as the value of these shares might appreciate further without the constraints of conservatorship. For the broader economy, this could mean changes in how mortgage financing is handled, potentially affecting mortgage rates, housing affordability, and the stability of the housing market.

However, the transition from conservatorship involves complex considerations. Critics argue that privatizing these entities might lead to a return of the risky practices that contributed to the 2008 crisis, while proponents see it as a step toward market efficiency and innovation in mortgage financing. The government would also need to address how to manage the existing senior preferred stock held by the U.S. Treasury, which could influence the capital structure and governance of these firms post-conservatorship.

Moreover, any decision to privatize would need to navigate through political and regulatory landscapes, considering the significant role these institutions play in national housing policy. The Trump administration’s approach to this issue could set a precedent for how future governments manage government-sponsored enterprises in distress or transition.

Ackman’s comments have not only stirred the financial markets but also reignited discussions on the future of housing finance in the U.S., balancing the scales between government oversight and private sector dynamism. As this scenario unfolds, stakeholders from investors to homeowners will closely watch how these entities evolve from their current state into potentially independent companies, influencing not just their own fortunes but that of the American housing market at large.