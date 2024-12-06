Court Upholds TikTok Ban, Propels Meta Shares to All-Time High

On Friday, shares of Meta Platforms (META) soared to a record high after a U.S. appeals court upheld legislation that compels ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to divest the app by early next year or face a potential ban in the U.S. This ruling, which supports a law passed with bipartisan support and signed by President Joe Biden, marks a significant legal setback for ByteDance. The law aims to address concerns over the security of American user data by granting the government authority to ban apps owned by foreign entities, particularly those from nations like China.

The immediate market reaction was clear: Meta Platforms, with its competing social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, saw its stock price climb to $629.79, a new peak, and later trading at $625.39, up 2.7%. This surge reflects investor confidence in Meta’s position to gain from any disruption in TikTok’s operations in the U.S. market, where TikTok boasts 170 million users, directly competing for both user engagement and advertising dollars.

Alphabet (GOOGL), another tech giant with interests in online advertising through YouTube and Google, also benefited from the news, with its shares increasing by 1.20% to $174.72. The ruling potentially redistributes market share among social media and digital advertising platforms, positioning Alphabet favorably in this scenario.

Interestingly, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), which runs Truth Social and is significantly controlled by President-elect Donald Trump, also experienced a rise in its stock value, up by 4% to an intraday high of $35.15. This could suggest that investors see potential in alternative social media platforms amidst the uncertainty around TikTok’s future in the U.S.

Despite this judicial setback, ByteDance and TikTok are poised to challenge the decision further, likely taking the case to either the full appeals court or the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the law infringes on free speech rights and is unconstitutional. This ongoing legal battle underscores the tension between national security, data privacy, and freedom of expression in the digital age, with significant implications for how foreign-owned tech companies operate in the U.S.

The decision not only impacts ByteDance but also sets a precedent for how the U.S. might regulate other foreign technology companies, especially those from countries perceived as potential security risks. This could lead to a more fortified regulatory environment for tech companies operating in or targeting the U.S. market, influencing how they manage data and interact with American users.