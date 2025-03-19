Cathie Wood Dumps Over 14,000 Meta Shares – What’s the Play?

Cathie Wood ’s ARK ETFs sold 12,595 shares of Meta Platforms (META) for $7.62 million, reducing exposure as the stock fell 4% and erased its 2025 gains, while Meta plans a $65 billion AI investment.

Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs executed a series of notable trades on Tuesday, reflecting a strategic shift in investment focus that underscores her evolving perspective on the technology landscape. The ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) divested 12,595 shares of Meta Platforms (META), netting approximately $7.62 million. This move comes as Meta’s stock experienced a 4% decline on the same day, pushing its 2025 performance into a slight loss of 0.84%. With this drop, Meta becomes the final member of the so-called ‘Magnificent 7’ tech stocks to erase its year-to-date gains, signaling a potential cooling of investor enthusiasm for the social media titan. Despite Meta’s ambitious plans to allocate up to $65 billion toward artificial intelligence development in 2025, ARK’s decision to trim its position suggests a recalibration of priorities, possibly driven by mounting caution among analysts and investors regarding the company’s near-term prospects.

In contrast, Wood is doubling down on the transformative potential of AI-driven enterprises, as evidenced by ARK’s substantial investments in Tempus AI (TEM) and GitLab (GTLB). The largest transaction of the day saw ARK acquire 171,176 shares of Tempus AI, a healthcare technology company leveraging AI to personalize patient care, for $8.54 million. This investment reflects Wood’s conviction in the intersection of AI and healthcare, where Tempus AI’s data-driven approach could unlock significant advancements in treatment efficacy and operational efficiency. Similarly, ARKK and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) collectively purchased 46,205 shares of GitLab, a platform that integrates AI into its DevOps offerings, for $2.4 million. GitLab’s role in streamlining software development and deployment aligns with Wood’s broader thesis of backing companies poised to benefit from the accelerating digitization of industries.

Elsewhere, ARK offloaded 509,799 shares of UiPath Inc. (PATH) for $5.49 million, continuing a pattern of divestment from the robotic process automation leader. This follows a similar reduction in ARK’s UiPath holdings last week, a move that appears consistent with Wall Street’s lukewarm outlook on the stock. Analysts currently assign PATH a ‘Hold’ rating, citing macroeconomic headwinds that could dampen demand for its automation solutions. ARK’s retreat from UiPath juxtaposes sharply with its aggressive pursuit of AI-centric opportunities, suggesting a deliberate pivot away from certain automation niches toward sectors with stronger perceived growth trajectories.

Wood’s trades often serve as a barometer for market sentiment, and Tuesday’s activity is no exception. By shedding Meta shares amid its AI spending ramp-up, ARK may be signaling skepticism about the immediacy of returns on such investments in a competitive social media landscape. Conversely, the influx of capital into Tempus AI and GitLab underscores a bullish stance on AI’s role in reshaping healthcare and software development—fields where innovation is rapidly gaining traction. These maneuvers highlight Wood’s knack for identifying long-term winners, even as she navigates short-term volatility. Her influence remains undeniable, as ARK’s portfolio adjustments frequently ripple through the market, drawing scrutiny and capital from investors eager to ride the wave of her vision. Obviously, these trades offer a fresh lens into ARK’s strategic playbook, balancing calculated exits with bold bets on the future of technology.

