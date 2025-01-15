Quantum Breakthroughs Still 2-4 Years Away, Says Expert

Doug Clinton, the founder and CEO of Intelligent Alpha, recently appeared on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the current dynamics of the tech sector, particularly focusing on the intersection of AI and quantum computing. Clinton emphasized that while quantum computing holds future promise, it’s AI that’s currently driving the tech industry’s momentum.

According to Clinton, the tech sector, especially companies known as the “Mag 6” (excluding Tesla for this discussion), will continue to be propelled by their AI initiatives over the next 2 to 4 years. He posits that investments should be guided by tangible AI products and revenue rather than the less immediate prospects of quantum computing. He sees quantum computing as an area of “fun optionality” but not one that will significantly impact tech companies’ performance in the next 2 to 4 years.

Clinton also touched on market expectations for 2025, highlighting a contrarian view where the consensus was for a broadening of market gains beyond big tech. However, he questioned this narrative, suggesting that the “Mag 6” might continue to outperform if their earnings growth remains strong and their multiples hold steady. He referenced historical market behavior where markets often defy majority expectations, using the examples of 2023’s recession fears and 2024’s anticipation for small-cap success which didn’t materialize as expected.

The discussion also ventured into the sustainability of high valuations for mega-cap tech companies. Clinton noted that the fundamentals of these companies justify their large market caps, with the current price-to-earnings multiples (around 28 times) being within a reasonable historical range for these firms. He argued that these companies not only command a significant portion of the market’s total value but also contribute disproportionately to the earnings of major indices, suggesting they deserve their market dominance due to their earnings contribution.

Clinton’s insights suggest a cautious optimism for tech investors, emphasizing the immediate impact of AI over the long-term possibilities of quantum computing. He also highlighted the potential for continued growth in the “Mag 6” stocks, driven by solid fundamentals and earnings growth, which could keep investor FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) alive, further pushing stock prices to new highs. His perspective is that while the law of large numbers might make one skeptical about the sustainability of such valuations, the performance and earnings generation of these tech giants support their current market positions.

