China’s Bold Plan: Space Solar Array to Generate More Energy Than All Earth’s Oil

Chinese scientists are set to embark on an ambitious project to construct a colossal solar power station in space, heralded as “another Three Gorges Dam project above the Earth.” This station, with a diameter of 0.6 miles (1 kilometer), is designed to harness the sun’s energy in space, where solar radiation is significantly more intense due to the absence of atmospheric absorption, and beam it back to Earth via microwaves.

This space-based solar power (SBSP) initiative aims to overcome the terrestrial limitations of solar energy, such as cloud cover and atmospheric interference, by positioning the solar panels in geostationary orbit, 36,000 kilometers above Earth. Here, the sun’s rays are uninterrupted, allowing for continuous power generation. The project’s scale is likened to the monumental Three Gorges Dam, the world’s largest hydropower project located in central China, which itself is a testament to engineering prowess, generating 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

Lead scientist Long Lehao, who has played a pivotal role in designing China’s Long March rockets, emphasized the project’s potential during a lecture hosted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He stated that the energy collected by this space station in just one year could theoretically match the total oil extractable from Earth, highlighting its transformative potential for global energy systems.

The construction of such a massive structure in space poses significant logistical challenges. Traditional solar power stations on Earth require numerous launches to assemble, a barrier that has historically grounded many SBSP proposals. However, Long’s team is addressing this with the development of the Long March-9 (CZ-9) reusable heavy-lift rocket, boasting a lift capacity of at least 150 tons. This rocket not only supports this solar project but is also integral to China’s broader space ambitions, including plans for an international lunar research base by 2035.

While China pushes forward with this vision, it’s not alone in exploring SBSP. The United States, with companies like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, along with the European Space Agency and Japan’s JAXA, are also investigating this technology. JAXA, for instance, is preparing to launch a small, proof-of-concept satellite to test the feasibility of this method, underscoring a global interest in harnessing space for clean, renewable energy.

The comparison to the Three Gorges Dam not only illuminates the scale of the project but also its significance in terms of energy production. Just as the dam has shown the impact of mega-engineering on Earth’s physical properties, this space-based station could redefine our approach to energy, offering a solution to the intermittent nature of solar power and the environmental concerns associated with fossil fuels.

Despite the technological and logistical hurdles, the potential benefits of such a system are immense. By tapping into the constant solar energy available in space, countries could move closer to energy independence, reduce carbon emissions, and pioneer new frontiers in space technology, making this project not just a leap in energy production but also a significant step in humanity’s space exploration narrative.