IONQ & the 35-Qubit Threshold: Why Quantum’s Future Hinges on Scaling

, executive chairman of , highlighted impressive advancements, including a 20x improvement demonstrated in collaboration with Nvidia, AWS, and AstraZeneca, as well as a 12% gain with Ansys, achieved using their 36-qubit system. He stressed the importance of early revenue-generating applications, like those in chemistry and with Ansys Inc. (ANSS), to fund R&D, shrugging off a Kerrisdale short report as a typical public company challenge, and downplaying the need to overhype quantum’s timeline.

Chapman viewed Jensen Huang’s GTC platform as helpful for visibility but argued that IonQ’s success hinges on proving quantum computing’s value through execution, not just convincing the world of its potential.

Chapman explained that IonQ utilizes Nvidia’s DGX cluster and GPUs for designing quantum computers, but not for error correction, and that beyond 35 qubits, simulations on GPUs become impractical, requiring exponentially more resources as qubit counts increase. He emphasized the need to identify early applications for revenue generation to fund further R&D, citing the chemistry and Ansys examples as part of IonQ’s strategy, a point he and Huang agree on. Addressing his recent transition from CEO to executive chairman and a short report from Kerrisdale, Chapman dismissed the report as a typical challenge for public companies, expressing little concern.

Chapman concluded by reflecting on the significance of GTC, noting that while Huang provided a platform to share IonQ’s story, the real impact lies in execution rather than publicity. He suggested that, much like Sam Altman with AI five years ago, spending time convincing the world of quantum computing’s potential is less important than proving it through action. For Chapman, the focus remains on delivering tangible results rather than relying on the momentum of events like GTC to define IonQ’s trajectory.

