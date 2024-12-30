MicroStrategy Amps Up Bitcoin Bet: Adds 2,138 BTC in Latest Buying Spree

MicroStrategy (MSTR) has reinforced its commitment to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) with yet another significant acquisition, buying 2,138 BTC for approximately $209 million in cash, pushing its total holdings to 446,400 BTC. This latest move, executed on December 29, marks the eighth consecutive week of Bitcoin accumulation, underlining the company’s position as the leading corporate holder of Bitcoin on public markets.

The funding for this purchase came from MicroStrategy’s at-the-market (ATM) program, where it sells shares to raise capital. With $6.88 billion still available under this program, MicroStrategy has the financial flexibility to continue its aggressive buying strategy. Michael Saylor’s cryptic comment on X, “Disconcerting blue lines on SaylorTracker.com,” reflects the ongoing and public tracking of these purchases, which have become a focal point for investors and Bitcoin enthusiasts alike.

The average purchase price for the latest Bitcoin batch was $97,837, nudging up the company’s overall average acquisition cost to $62,428 per BTC. This recent investment is part of the broader “21/21 Plan” announced by MicroStrategy, which ambitiously targets raising $42 billion for Bitcoin acquisitions over the next three years. The plan, which aligns with Michael Saylor’s goal of holding Bitcoin as a key Treasury reserve asset, splits the fundraising into two equal parts: $21 billion from equity sales and $21 billion from fixed-income securities.

To ensure the financial backing for this expansive strategy, MicroStrategy has filed for shareholder approval to increase its equity issuance. This move would amplify the number of authorized shares for both Class A common and preferred stock, providing the company with the necessary capital to pursue its Bitcoin acquisition goals without hitting financial barriers.

December has been a particularly active month for MicroStrategy, with the company adding 42,162 BTC to its portfolio, valued at over $4 billion at current rates. By December 22, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin stash stood at about 444,262 BTC, with a market value of approximately $43.5 billion, acquired at an average price of $62,257 per BTC. This strategy not only shows significant appreciation in value but also positions MicroStrategy to achieve its target of an annual yield between 6% to 10% from its Bitcoin holdings from 2025 through 2027.

MicroStrategy’s approach has not only made headlines due to the scale of its Bitcoin investments but also because it has effectively turned the company into a Bitcoin treasury, where its stock performance often mirrors the volatility and growth of Bitcoin. This strategy, while risky due to the cryptocurrency’s price fluctuations, has so far proven lucrative, with MicroStrategy’s shares often outperforming the Bitcoin price itself. This bold strategy is setting a precedent in how corporations might view and leverage Bitcoin, not just as a speculative asset but as a core component of their financial strategy.

Price Action: As of the last check, MicroStrategy shares were down 4.66% at $314.62. While the stock has experienced a dip, it’s important to note that it has still had an impressive performance in recent months, with an 86% increase over the past 3 months and an astounding 396.31% year-to-date gain. The current daily range is between $301.75 and $320.01, while the 52-week range is between $43.89 and $542.99.