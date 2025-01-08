D-Wave CEO Fires Back at Jensen Huang’s Quantum Computing Claims

In a recent segment on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange,’ D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) CEO Alan Barrett responded directly to comments made by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang regarding the timeline for practical quantum computing. The discussion, moderated by Deirdre Bosa, highlighted a significant divergence in perspective between the two industry leaders on the current state and future prospects of quantum computing technology.

Barrett started by acknowledging Huang’s expertise in computing but firmly positioned himself in opposition to Huang’s assertion that “very useful” quantum computers might be decades away. He emphasized that D-Wave has already achieved commercial viability with its quantum computers, citing several high-profile companies like Mastercard (MA), NTT DOCOMO, Pattison Food Group, and Ford Auto Sun as current users. These companies leverage D-Wave’s technology for real-world applications, providing tangible benefits to their operations today, not in some distant future.

Barrett specifically challenged Huang by discussing D-Wave’s capabilities in solving complex problems. He noted that D-Wave’s quantum computers can address materials simulation problems in minutes, a task that would take millions of years using Nvidia’s massively parallel GPU systems. This point was used to underscore the immediacy and practical application of D-Wave’s quantum computing approach over the traditional computing methods Huang’s company specializes in.

When Bosa questioned the scope of D-Wave’s technology, suggesting it was limited to optimization problems, Barrett clarified that while D-Wave excels in optimization, its applications extend to material simulation, quantum cryptography, and cybersecurity. He highlighted D-Wave’s unique approach to quantum computing, which differs from the gate model that companies like Nvidia (NVDA), Google (GOOG), and IBM (IBM) are exploring, allowing D-Wave to be commercially relevant now.

The conversation also ventured into the valuation and financial performance of D-Wave. Barrett was reticent about recent financial downturns, focusing instead on an optimistic outlook for future quarters, suggesting that the company’s business is growing. He sidestepped direct questions about a 27% revenue drop in the latest quarter, instead pointing towards upcoming financial reports to provide a clearer picture of D-Wave’s health.

Regarding the comparison with AI, Barrett argued that quantum computing and AI are not directly competitive but can complement each other, particularly in areas like material simulation where D-Wave claims a significant lead over GPU-based systems.

The discussion concluded with Barrett reiterating his stance that Huang’s comments might hold for gate model quantum computers but are completely off the mark concerning annealing quantum computers like those developed by D-Wave. He stressed that for D-Wave’s technology, the future is now, not 15, 20, or 30 years away, directly contradicting Huang’s timeline.

This exchange not only highlighted the competitive and philosophical divide within the quantum computing sector but also served to clarify D-Wave’s position in the market, aiming to educate investors and the public on the nuances of different quantum computing approaches and their current commercial applications.