Carvana’s Comeback: Citi Upgrades Amidst Short Seller Scrutiny

Citi (C) analyst Ronald Josey has upgraded Carvana (CVNA) to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’, raising the price target to $277 from $195. This 42% upside projection reflects growing confidence in the online used-car retailer’s operational and financial trajectory. This upgrade is based on Carvana’s effective scaling of inventory to meet a rising demand for used vehicles, which Citi attributes to an improving new-vehicle supply that indirectly boosts the used car market. The firm’s analysis suggests that Carvana’s sales could surpass consensus estimates by 7%, reflecting an efficient response to market dynamics.

The recent short report by Hindenburg Research, which accused Carvana of significant financial irregularities including $800 million in suspect loan sales, has cast a shadow over the company’s stock. Hindenburg’s allegations of accounting manipulation and lax underwriting practices have introduced concerns about Carvana’s reported income growth. However, this has been met with a counter-narrative from other financial analysts.

JPMorgan (JPM), for instance, has maintained an ‘overweight’ rating on Carvana, dismissing the concerns raised by Hindenburg as not unique to the company but rather indicative of broader industry practices. They argue that the demand for used cars remains strong, and Carvana’s financial reporting does not seem inflated. This perspective is crucial in understanding the resilience of Carvana’s stock in the face of such accusations, suggesting that the market might be viewing the short report with skepticism or at least considering it within a broader industry context.

Despite the short report, Carvana’s stock has demonstrated resilience, reaching an intraday high of $203.45 and currently trading slightly higher at $198.70, marking a 0.18% increase. This follows a remarkable year-over-year surge of 324.33%, underscoring investor confidence in the company’s growth potential. The stock’s 52-week range, spanning from $40.21 to $268.34, highlights both its volatility and the high expectations surrounding its performance.

However, Carvana’s current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands negative at 16.07, a notable shift from (0.3054) at the end of 2022, indicating that while the company has grown, it’s still not profitable, thus the negative P/E ratio. This financial metric underscores the speculative nature of investing in Carvana, where growth expectations are high but profitability remains a future goal.

Citi’s advice to investors to “take advantage of the dislocation in shares” after a 22% drop from recent highs hints at a strategy to capitalize on perceived undervaluation, particularly in light of Carvana’s operational improvements post-2022. This perspective is bolstered by the company’s efforts to streamline its operations and inventory management, positioning it better to handle market demands and criticisms.

In summary, while Carvana faces scrutiny from short sellers, the broader analyst community, including influential voices like Citi and JPMorgan, sees potential in its business model and market strategy. This divergence in views encapsulates the high-risk, high-reward nature of investing in Carvana, where operational efficiency, market demand, and the company’s response to financial allegations will dictate its future stock performance.

