Why Cathie Wood’s ARK Fell Behind in 2024: Hits and Misses

Barron’s features an intriguing article on Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, detailing its efforts to navigate a challenging 2024 market. The flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) lagged the broader market, gaining 20.45% compared to the S&P 500’s (SPX) 23.25% rise. However, ARK’s other funds showcased the resilience of Wood’s investment strategy, emphasizing disruptive innovation across diverse sectors.

In 2020, ARK’s growth-oriented approach saw significant success, with the ARK Innovation ETF soaring over 150%, attracting a wave of investors. However, the landscape shifted with inflation and rising interest rates in 2021 and 2022, which typically disadvantage growth stocks due to their reliance on future earnings. During these downturns, Wood remained steadfast, increasing her stakes in companies she believed in, a strategy that paid off variably as markets recovered.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) was a standout performer in 2024, delivering a 56.27% return—significantly outpacing its category average of 21.96%. The fund’s success was fueled by strategic holdings in companies like Tesla (TSLA), Roku (ROKU), and Coinbase Global (COIN), as well as substantial exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) through the ARK Bitcoin ETF. This portfolio effectively capitalized on the surging interest in digital innovation and cryptocurrency markets

In contrast, the ARK Innovation ETF struggled due to underperformance in its genomic investments. The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), which is heavily weighted toward genomic companies like Twist Bioscience (TWST) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX), declined by 19.04% last year—significantly underperforming its category average gain of 0.96%. This downturn reflects investor concerns over the sector’s high research costs and uncertain timelines to profitability

Meanwhile, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) mirrored the success of the Next Generation Internet fund, with a 48.42% gain in 2024 after a 93% jump in 2023. Its performance was buoyed by top holdings such as Shopify (SHOP), Coinbase (COIN), and Block (SQ), which individually showed strong growth, highlighting the potential of fintech in transforming financial services.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) also delivered strong growth in 2024, surging by 49.31% — outpacing its category average of 21.96%. This performance was largely driven by Tesla’s significant contributions to the fund. Wood’s bullish stance on Tesla (TSLA), with a long-term price target of $2,600 by 2029, underscores her conviction in the company’s role in autonomous driving and beyond. Tesla’s stock, currently trading at $391.45, reflects the market’s optimism about future interest rate cuts and the company’s innovations.

Lastly, the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) saw a one-year return of 40.67%, following a 24% increase in 2023, with Rocket Lab (RKLB) as its top holding. Rocket Lab’s shares spiked 398% last year, showcasing the potential of the space industry. Other holdings like Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) and Iridium Communications (IRDM) also contributed to the fund’s performance, emphasizing ARK’s investment in the burgeoning space sector.

These results illustrate ARK Invest’s mixed fortunes but also its strategic adaptability. While some sectors faced challenges, others thrived, reflecting the nuanced nature of investing in innovation during varying economic cycles. Wood’s focus remains on identifying and backing companies at the forefront of technological disruption, a strategy that, while volatile, has shown its capacity to deliver significant returns when market conditions align with her vision.