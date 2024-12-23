Trump’s TikTok Twist: ‘Keeping It Around for a While

In a surprising turn of events, President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at a potential reprieve for TikTok in the United States, despite earlier threats to ban the app during his first term. At AmericaFest, hosted by Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action, Trump acknowledged the app’s success in amassing billions of views, hinting that the platform might be worth keeping “around for a little while.” This statement comes as TikTok faces a looming ban set for January 19, 2025, unless its parent company, ByteDance, divests the app as mandated by a bipartisan law passed during the current administration.

Trump’s engagement with TikTok, which includes amassing 14.7 million followers since joining the platform in June, underscores a significant shift in his policy stance. His campaign has effectively used TikTok to connect with younger voters, particularly young men, through targeted messaging that resonates with this demographic. This approach has evidently paid off, with Trump citing favorable audience statistics as a reason to reconsider the app’s fate in the U.S.

However, saving TikTok from a ban is a complex challenge. On January 10, 2025, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the constitutionality of the law mandating TikTok’s sale, a decision that could shape its future. Despite Trump’s vocal support, any actual policy change would have to wait until his inauguration on January 20, 2025, as a president-elect cannot unilaterally enact policy through speeches or social media posts.

The irony of Trump’s current stance lies in his previous actions against TikTok when he attempted to enforce a ban via executive order, citing national security concerns due to ByteDance’s Chinese ownership. This move was part of a broader, hawkish policy towards China. His recent comments, therefore, represent a notable U-turn, potentially influenced by the app’s utility in his political strategy and perhaps by changing dynamics within his political base or broader geopolitical considerations.

Critically, Trump’s ability to intervene directly in this situation remains limited until he assumes office. Even then, overturning a law passed by Congress and signed by President Biden would require significant legislative maneuvering or legal reinterpretation. There’s also the question of resistance from within his own party; many Republicans on Capitol Hill supported the legislation against TikTok, driven by concerns over data privacy and national security.

Trump’s sudden advocacy for TikTok reflects the complex interplay between technology, politics, and international relations. It highlights how platforms like TikTok, which are central to modern communication and culture, can influence policy decisions beyond traditional security considerations. As the situation unfolds, the balance between security, free speech, and economic interests will be closely watched, with the Supreme Court’s decision potentially playing a pivotal role in determining TikTok’s future in America. However, with Trump’s comments, it’s clear that the narrative around TikTok in the U.S. is far from settled, showcasing the unpredictability and fluidity of policy under the influence of electoral politics and social media’s power.

