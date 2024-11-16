ByteDance Hits $300B Valuation Despite TikTok’s US Ban Threat

ByteDance, the Chinese tech conglomerate behind the globally popular short-video platform TikTok, has recently conducted a share buyback offer, setting its internal valuation at approximately $300 billion. This move comes at a time when TikTok is under scrutiny in the U.S., facing potential legislative actions that could lead to its ban.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Saturday, ByteDance has proposed to repurchase its shares at around $180 each. This valuation comes as a somewhat surprising move, given the backdrop of regulatory threats against its flagship product in the U.S. market.

The political landscape has shown signs of shifting, as President-elect Donald Trump has expressed a more lenient stance towards TikTok. In a Bloomberg BusinessWeek interview in June, Trump highlighted the importance of competition in the social media space, stating, “I’m for TikTok because you need competition. If you don’t have TikTok, you have Facebook and Instagram — and that’s, you know, that’s Zuckerberg.” This was a noticeable pivot from his earlier concerns about TikTok posing a national security risk, which had led to threats of banning the app. Trump himself later joined TikTok, indicating a personal endorsement of the platform that boasts around 170 million American users.

Current U.S. legislation, signed into law by President Joe Biden on April 24, mandates that ByteDance must divest from TikTok by January 19, or the app faces a ban. The Biden administration has emphasized its interest in severing TikTok’s Chinese ownership links due to national security concerns, rather than outright banning the app.

In response to these developments, ByteDance and TikTok have taken legal action. In May, they filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court aiming to block the new law. The lawsuit argues that the legislation infringes on free speech rights and could potentially lead to an unconstitutional ban of a platform integral to a vast user base in the U.S.

The valuation and buyback offer by ByteDance reflect a strategic confidence in its business model’s resilience, even amidst these regulatory challenges. Investors’ reactions, as noted by the Wall Street Journal, suggest that Trump’s return to office might be seen as a window of opportunity for TikTok to navigate through the regulatory storm, potentially leveraging Trump’s changed perspective on the app’s role in the digital ecosystem.

This scenario underscores the complex interplay between technology, international business, and national security, with ByteDance betting heavily on its future despite, or perhaps because of, the geopolitical tensions surrounding its operations.

h/t Reuters