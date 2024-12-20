OpenAI Unveils O3 Models: Solving Math Problems That Stump PhD Experts for Days

In a culminating event for what OpenAI dubbed ‘Shipmas,’ a series of product launches and demonstrations, CNBC’s Kate Rooney reported on the final and potentially most significant announcement: the introduction of the o3 and o3 mini models. These models represent OpenAI’s venture into what they call “reasoning models,” where the AI pauses to think and fact-check its responses, marking a significant leap in AI capabilities.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described o3 as “a very, very smart model,” with o3 mini being praised for its balance of performance and cost-effectiveness. However, the immediate public launch of these models was not on the cards; instead, Altman announced that they would be made available for public safety testing starting that day.

Rooney highlighted the capabilities of the new models, noting that o3 could solve mathematical problems that might take PhD mathematicians hours or days to crack. This represents a “step function improvement” in AI technology, providing what the industry has been eagerly awaiting.

The ‘Shipmas’ event included a range of other AI innovations, like Sora, which converts text into video, but also featured what some in Silicon Valley considered to be less impactful announcements. Among these were 1-800-ChatGPT, Santa Mode, and other features that led to some skepticism and eye-rolling among tech enthusiasts. The rapid succession of these releases underscored the challenge of maintaining awe in an AI market that’s seen considerable advancements throughout the year.

The aggressive marketing of these updates by OpenAI could be seen as a response to the fierce competition in the AI space. Google, for instance, made headlines with the less fanfare-driven but highly acclaimed launch of Gemini 2.0. This model from Google garnered significant positive attention, even receiving indirect endorsements from high-profile figures like Elon Musk on social media. The contrast between Google’s and OpenAI’s approach to launching new AI models highlighted different strategies in capturing market attention and the public’s imagination.

Despite the mixed reception to the broader ‘Shipmas’ lineup, the introduction of o3 and o3 mini models signifies OpenAI’s continued push towards more sophisticated AI, focusing on reasoning and problem-solving capabilities. As these models undergo public safety testing, the tech community and investors will be watching closely to see if they can live up to the hype and potentially redefine what AI can achieve in practical applications.