FTC Sounds Alarm Over Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership: What’s at Stake?

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has raised concerns about potential anticompetitive practices arising from Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) $13 billion investment in OpenAI, signaling worries over the tech giant’s growing influence in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) market. A Bloomberg analysis, referencing an FTC report released on Friday, suggests that this partnership — alongside similar deals by Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) with AI firm Anthropic — could set a precedent for tech giants to fully acquire AI startups in the future, potentially undermining competition in the industry.

The report underscores the dynamic where AI startups, facing the high costs and computational demands of AI development, have sought support from large tech firms. However, this relationship has raised flags about the control these tech giants might exert over AI innovation. The FTC points out practices like “circular spending,” where investments are made with the stipulation that a portion must be spent on the investor’s own services, like Microsoft providing Azure cloud credits to OpenAI. This not only benefits the tech giant financially but also creates a dependency that could lock startups into using their services, thereby reducing competition.

FTC Chair Lina Khan emphasized that such partnerships could lead to lock-in scenarios, depriving startups of essential AI resources and potentially compromising competitive fairness through access to sensitive information. For instance, one undisclosed tech firm was noted to have gained access to weekly financial performance updates and customer insights from an AI startup, giving them a strategic advantage in the market.

The report also delves into the implications for AI talent distribution, suggesting these partnerships might centralize skilled engineers within a few major companies. The skills for developing and deploying large-scale AI models are specialized, and the report questions whether these partnerships might bottleneck access to this talent pool, limiting opportunities for smaller entities or new entrants in the AI space.

Moreover, the FTC highlighted how these arrangements could lead to tech companies gaining access to “synthetic data” from AI outputs, which they might then use to train their own models, further entrenching their market position. This practice raises significant data privacy and competitive equity concerns.

Microsoft’s Deputy General Counsel, Rima Alaily, countered these concerns by arguing that the partnership with OpenAI has been a catalyst for innovation, fostering a new wave of technology startups globally. However, the FTC’s investigation continues, not only looking at these partnerships but also broader issues like consumer protection with respect to AI tools like ChatGPT, and a comprehensive antitrust review of Microsoft’s activities in AI.

The FTC’s inquiry was conducted under its 6(b) authority, allowing for detailed market studies which might inform future regulatory actions. However, with a change in administration, the direction this report might steer policy remains uncertain. The lack of prior notification to antitrust bodies about these deals due to their structure further complicates oversight.

This report thus signals a critical examination of how tech giants might leverage their investments to maintain or enhance market dominance in emerging tech sectors, particularly AI, where innovation could be both accelerated and potentially stifled by the same large-scale corporate partnerships.

