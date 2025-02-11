Altman Rejects Musk’s $97B Bid, Accuses Rival of Sabotaging OpenAI’s Progress

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has dismissed a $97.4 billion acquisition offer from Elon Musk , stating that the company is “not for sale” and suggesting Musk’s bid is an attempt to delay OpenAI’s progress.

has dismissed a $97.4 billion acquisition offer from , stating that the company is “not for sale” and suggesting Musk’s bid is an attempt to delay OpenAI’s progress. Altman criticized Musk’s approach, indicating that instead of competing by improving products, Musk has resorted to tactics including lawsuits, now culminating in this unsolicited offer, amidst a backdrop of long-standing animosity.

Altman emphasized that while OpenAI is considering various strategic options for its future, selling the company or its mission is entirely off the table.

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has firmly stated that the company is “not for sale,” following an unsolicited $97.4 billion bid from a group led by Elon Musk. Speaking at an AI summit in Paris during an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday, Altman suggested that Musk’s offer might be less about genuine acquisition interest and more about competitive maneuvering aimed at disrupting OpenAI’s progress. He highlighted a history of tension between himself and Musk, pointing to Musk’s concerns about OpenAI’s departure from its original not-for-profit ethos.

Altman criticized Musk’s tactics, suggesting they include not just this bid but also numerous lawsuits, describing them as part of a broader strategy to slow down OpenAI’s advancement in AI technology. He humorously countered Musk’s bid by proposing to buy Twitter for $9.74 billion, showcasing his dismissal of the acquisition attempt as anything but serious.

Despite these distractions, Altman emphasized that the OpenAI board is exploring various strategic directions for the company but is clear that selling the organization or its mission is not among them. He underscored the commitment to OpenAI’s mission, which he believes should not be swayed by external pressures or offers, no matter how substantial.

Altman also took a personal jab at Musk, implying that his actions might stem from insecurity, contrasting with the approach of building superior products to genuinely compete in the AI landscape. This ongoing feud not only highlights personal and professional rivalries but also underscores the broader debate about the direction of AI development, whether it should lean towards commercial gains or adhere to its founding principles of benefiting humanity. The situation reflects the complex interplay between innovation, competition, and ethical considerations in the tech industry, where figures like Altman and Musk are pivotal in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

