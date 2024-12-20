Nvidia Clears EU Hurdle: Run:ai Acquisition Gets Unconditional Approval

The European Commission has given the green light for Nvidia Corporation’s (NVDA) acquisition of Run:ai Labs Ltd under the EU Merger Regulation (EUMR), determining that the deal poses no competitive threats in the European Economic Area (EEA). Nvidia, a leading US-based designer and supplier of GPUs primarily for datacentre applications, has moved to acquire Run:ai, an Israeli start-up specializing in GPU orchestration software. This software is pivotal for enterprises looking to manage and optimize AI compute resources across various environments.

The Commission stated that, although the transaction did not meet the standard notification thresholds due to Run:ai’s minimal current revenues, it was brought to its attention through Italy’s use of its ‘call-in’ powers under the Italian Competition Act. This mechanism allows national authorities to refer deals to the Commission if they perceive a risk to competition. Italy, leveraging Article 22(1) of the EUMR, requested this review, which was accepted by the Commission on 31 October 2024, with formal notification occurring on 15 November 2024.

Based on the press release, the Commission’s investigation focused on potential impacts on two specific markets: the supply of discrete GPUs for datacentres and GPU orchestration software. Although Nvidia and Run:ai’s activities do not directly overlap, compatibility between their products is crucial. The main concern was whether Nvidia could leverage its position to affect compatibility between its GPUs and rival GPU orchestration software, or vice versa with Run:ai’s software against competing GPUs.

However, the Commission’s market investigation revealed that Nvidia, despite possibly holding a dominant position in the GPU market, would neither have the technical capability nor the motivation to disrupt compatibility. This conclusion was based on the existence of widespread compatibility tools, as confirmed by competitors of Run:ai. Furthermore, Run:ai’s insignificant market share in GPU orchestration software means that post-acquisition, there would still be ample competition and alternatives available to customers, including the option for companies to develop their own software solutions.

This led to the Commission’s decision to approve the acquisition unconditionally, finding no basis for competition concerns in the EEA or specifically in Italy. Nvidia, with its broad portfolio spanning gaming, professional visualization, and automotive applications, and now with Run:ai’s technology, can further enhance its offerings in AI automation and resource management without stifling market competition.

This approval underlines the EU’s nuanced approach to merger control, where even transactions below usual thresholds can be scrutinized if they potentially impact market competition, ensuring that innovation and consumer choice are not compromised in this rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Price Action: As of press time, NVDA is changing hands at $128.46, down $2.22 or 1.70% intraday.