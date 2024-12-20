Major Move: Trump Shifts All DJT Shares to a Trust

President-elect Donald Trump has executed a significant financial maneuver by transferring his entire stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) to a revocable trust, as disclosed in SEC filings released on Thursday evening. This transfer involved 114,750,000 shares of Trump Media stock, valued at over $4 billion based on the stock’s closing price of $35.41 per share on Thursday. The move was made without any monetary compensation, effectively gifting the shares to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, where Trump is listed as the sole beneficiary, thus maintaining ‘indirect’ ownership of the shares.

This strategic transfer places Donald Trump Jr. as the sole trustee, granting him full authority over voting and investment decisions related to these securities. This structure mirrors previous actions by Trump, notably before his first term in office, where he similarly shifted assets including real estate into this trust. During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump also utilized this trust mechanism for managing his business interests, showcasing a pattern of using revocable trusts to handle his assets during his political career.

Trump Media, known for operating the Truth Social platform, has seen significant public interest since its shares began trading under the ticker DJT following its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Trump’s involvement with the company, while not executive, is substantial, as evidenced by his nominations of key figures from Trump Media to high-level positions in his incoming administration. Linda McMahon, a former board member at Trump Media, has been nominated for Education Secretary, and Kash Patel, another former official, is set to lead the FBI. Additionally, Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media, has been appointed to chair the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, a role that does not require Senate confirmation, allowing him to continue his CEO duties at Trump Media.

This financial arrangement raises questions about potential conflicts of interest, especially given Trump’s indirect control over Trump Media through the trust and his close associates’ involvement in government roles. Critics might argue that such a setup could allow for an influence on policy that benefits Trump Media, particularly with Trump’s history of intertwining business and politics. However, supporters might see this as a standard practice in asset management for high-profile individuals entering public office, aimed at separating personal business from official duties.

The SEC’s acknowledgment of Trump’s indirect ownership post-transfer, coupled with no direct ownership of shares in Trump Media, signals a complex interplay between personal wealth management and political responsibilities. This move aligns with previous actions by Trump to manage his business empire during his tenure as president, though the scale of this transfer, in terms of asset value, marks it as particularly noteworthy.

As Trump prepares for his second non-consecutive term starting January 20, 2025, the implications of these trust arrangements will likely continue to be a focal point for discussions on governance, ethics, and the separation of personal business from public office.