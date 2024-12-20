Tesla Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles in US Over Tire Pressure Monitoring Issue

Reuters reports that Tesla (TSLA) has announced a significant recall involving 694,304 vehicles in the United States due to a malfunction in the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The critical issue at hand is that the TPMS warning light might not stay lit across multiple drive cycles, potentially leaving drivers unaware of low tire pressure. This oversight could lead to vehicles being driven with underinflated or overinflated tires, thereby elevating the risk of accidents.

This recall includes some of Tesla’s most popular models: the Model 3, Model Y, and the newer Cybertruck. Unlike traditional recalls that might necessitate physical visits to service centers, Tesla plans to rectify this issue through an over-the-air software update, a method that has become somewhat of a hallmark for the company in managing its vehicle issues. This approach not only reduces inconvenience for owners but also showcases Tesla’s capabilities in leveraging software to enhance vehicle safety and functionality.

The report notes that Tesla’s recall statistics for this year have been notably high, with the company accounting for 21% of all U.S. recalls in the first three quarters, as reported by BizzyCar. The September quarter alone saw Tesla recalling 1,858,774 vehicles, which was the highest in the U.S. at that time. However, the silver lining for Tesla and its customers is that these recalls are predominantly managed via software updates, which tend to be less disruptive and more cost-effective than hardware fixes.

This isn’t the first recall for Tesla’s Cybertruck in 2024. Earlier in November, Tesla had to recall 2,400 units of the Cybertruck due to a faulty component that could result in power loss, heightening crash risks. This was the sixth recall for this particular model this year, highlighting ongoing challenges with this new and somewhat unconventional vehicle design.

The repeated recalls, especially for a model like the Cybertruck which is still establishing its market presence, might raise questions about initial production and design oversight. However, Tesla’s emphasis on software solutions for these issues reflects a strategic approach to vehicle maintenance and safety, potentially setting a precedent for how automotive recalls could be handled in the future, particularly in the era of electric and smart vehicles.

For Tesla, while these recalls might initially appear as setbacks, the ability to address them swiftly and without traditional recall logistics could be seen as a demonstration of the advantages of its integrated hardware-software ecosystem. This system not only allows for quick fixes but also underlines Tesla’s commitment to continuous improvement through updates, which could be a significant selling point for tech-savvy consumers looking for vehicles that evolve over time. However, it also puts a spotlight on the need for rigorous initial quality checks to minimize such recalls, ensuring they do not overshadow Tesla’s innovation narrative with concerns over reliability.

Price Action: At the time of this update, TSLA was trading at $424.16, reflecting a decline of $12.01 or 2.75% for the day. The stock has experienced volatility, with a daily low of $417.64 and a daily high of $428.50. In the past 52 weeks, Tesla’s stock price has ranged from $138.80 to $488.54.