XRP Powers the Trump Trade Surge—But Is It Built to Last?

Since Donald Trump’s election victory, XRP has surged by ‘only’ 373%, leading the charge in what’s now termed the “Trump trade bull run.” This dramatic rise has positioned XRP as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market value, at last check $139B/$2.41 per token, surpassing Solana (SOL) and trailing only behind Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Bitcoin, in comparison, has seen a more modest increase of 46%, while the broader crypto market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 index, has climbed by more than 92%.

The surge in XRP’s value, as noted by the cryptopolitan, can be attributed to several factors. Matt Hougan from Bitwise Asset Management highlighted the regulatory environment’s shift, suggesting that XRP, having faced significant regulatory headwinds, is now poised to benefit the most from any positive regulatory changes. This perspective is particularly relevant given XRP’s tumultuous history with the SEC, where Ripple, XRP’s parent company, was embroiled in a legal battle that accused it of selling XRP as an unregistered security. The partial victory in court last summer, which clarified that XRP sales to retail investors on exchanges do not constitute securities sales, has arguably cleared the path for XRP’s recent rally.

However, XRP’s journey hasn’t been without its critics. Despite its market cap growth, skeptics like Alex Thorn from Galaxy Digital question its long-term viability, labeling it a “blast from the past” and suggesting that its high valuation might not reflect a genuine product-market fit due to low liquidity and focus on less impactful business-to-business solutions.

XRP’s technological underpinnings, however, offer a different narrative. Its consensus mechanism, which is both more energy-efficient and cost-effective compared to Bitcoin’s proof-of-work or Ethereum’s proof-of-stake, has been cited by Hougan as a fundamental strength. This efficiency could be why XRP has weathered multiple market cycles better than some peers. Yet, despite these technological advantages, XRP has struggled to achieve widespread real-world adoption for cross-border payments as initially envisioned.

Looking at market dynamics, XRP’s price action has been volatile yet reflective of robust investor interest. After encountering resistance on Dec. 8, the price retreated to $2 but quickly rebounded, rallying toward $2.50. A decisive break above this level could pave the way for a retest of the $2.85 area and eventually a climb to $3.00, with the potential to extend gains toward $3.50. However, strong bearish resistance looms at these levels, posing a challenge to further upward momentum. On the downside, $1.95 serves as key support; a break below this level could trigger a deeper correction, potentially driving the price down to the $1.50 – $1.55 area.

The enthusiasm around XRP isn’t just about price action; it’s also about potential product developments and market positioning. With major asset managers like Bitwise, WisdomTree, and 21Shares planning to launch XRP-backed ETFs, there’s a clear vote of confidence in its future utility and market potential. Yet, whether this translates into sustained growth or just speculative frenzy remains to be seen, especially as XRP navigates the post-SEC lawsuit landscape.

In summary, XRP’s recent performance in the market is a testament to both its resilience and the speculative nature of cryptocurrency investments. While regulatory clarity has undoubtedly sparked this rally, the real test for XRP will be in demonstrating its practical utility and maintaining investor interest beyond the current excitement.