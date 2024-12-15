Wall Street’s Pulse on Micron: Buy, Hold, or Sell Before the Numbers Drop?

Micron Technology (MU) is gearing up to announce its fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, amidst a wave of optimism from Wall Street analysts. According to Investopedia, of the 15 analysts tracked by Visible Alpha who cover the company, all but one have issued a ‘Buy’ or equivalent rating, setting a consensus price target at around $142. This target represents a nearly 40% premium over the stock’s closing price of $102.50 on the previous Friday.

Analysts are forecasting a significant year-over-year revenue increase for Micron, expecting figures to reach $8.72 billion, marking an 84% jump. This projected growth is accompanied by expectations that Micron will return to profitability, with an anticipated profit of $1.84 billion or $1.58 per share, a stark contrast to the $1.23 billion loss or $1.12 per diluted share deficit reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

This optimism follows a major development for Micron, as the company was recently awarded a federal grant of up to $6.165 billion under the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. This grant is aimed at bolstering domestic semiconductor production, with Micron planning to leverage these funds towards a massive investment in U.S. manufacturing. The company has outlined a vision spanning two decades, committing approximately $100 billion for new factories in New York and $25 billion in Idaho. These investments are expected to generate around 20,000 jobs, contributing significantly to the national economy and technological sovereignty.

The market has responded positively to these developments; Micron’s shares saw an increase of 4.34% on the Friday following the grant announcement and have appreciated by more than 20% since the beginning of the year. This surge in stock value reflects not only the anticipated strong financial performance but also the broader market’s confidence in Micron’s strategic direction and its alignment with national and global semiconductor needs.

The forthcoming earnings report is thus under intense scrutiny, not just for the financial numbers but also for any insights into how Micron plans to capitalize on its expanded manufacturing capabilities and the implications for its future growth trajectory. The consensus among analysts suggests a robust quarter, underpinned by a recovery in the semiconductor market and Micron’s proactive moves in securing its place in the industry’s future landscape.

Price Action: Micron enjoyed a strong performance during Friday’s regular trading session, gaining $4.26 or 4.34% to close at $102.50. Building on this positive momentum, the stock continued to climb in after-hours trading, posting an additional gain of 0.27% to reach $102.78.