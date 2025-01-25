XRP’s Path Forward: Ripple CEO to Reveal Plans at Upcoming Event

The XRP community is abuzz with excitement as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse prepares to share pivotal insights at the upcoming XRP Community Day on X Spaces, scheduled for January 28. This event is designed to deepen engagement and foster interaction among XRP enthusiasts, with Garlinghouse set to kick things off by revisiting XRP’s significant milestones. His address will not only reflect on past achievements but also delve into the current dynamics of the crypto industry, offering a comprehensive view of where XRP stands in the broader market landscape.

A focal point of Garlinghouse’s speech, as noted in an X post by @RippleX, will be his vision for 2025, outlining Ripple’s strategic objectives and the anticipated trajectory for XRP. Ripple has been pivotal in harnessing the XRPL for various institutional and governmental applications, notably through its On-Demand Liquidity service, alongside custody and tokenization efforts. This forward-looking perspective is eagerly awaited by the community, which is keen to understand how Ripple plans to navigate the evolving crypto environment.

The XRP token has witnessed remarkable growth, particularly in the fourth quarter of 2024. According to Messari’s recent report, XRP ended Q4 as the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, boasting a $119.5 billion valuation, a 246% increase quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), outstripping the combined market cap growth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. On a yearly basis, XRP’s market cap surged by 259%, underscoring its robust performance in the crypto market.

The network metrics of XRPL also reflect a vibrant ecosystem. In Q4, new addresses on the XRPL increased by 382% QoQ, reaching 507,000, a clear sign of new user onboarding. Total active addresses saw a 99% increase to 56,000, showing engagement from both new and returning users. Annually, the growth in new addresses was up by 115%. The report notes that the significance of these metrics on XRPL is heightened by the requirement of a 1 XRP deposit to create an account, which adds a layer of authenticity to the network’s growth metrics, unlike some other blockchain networks where account creation can be manipulated at no cost.

Trading activity on XRPL also saw substantial growth. The average daily central limit order book (CLOB) volume for fungible issued currencies surged by 1,140% QoQ to $7.9 million, although the number of CLOB trades slightly decreased by 4% to 700,000. However, the number of daily CLOB traders increased dramatically by 300% to 9,300, indicating a deepening of market participation and liquidity.

At the time of writing, XRP’s market cap stood at $180 billion, with the token trading at $3.13 — up 0.56% in the last 24 hours and an impressive 510% year-over-year. This performance, combined with Garlinghouse’s upcoming revelations, suggests a potentially bright future for XRP, reinforced by strong community support and active development within the XRPL ecosystem. As Ripple continues to push the boundaries of blockchain technology for practical applications, the anticipation for Garlinghouse’s address underscores the community’s commitment to the vision and growth of XRP.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.