Stifel’s Warning: S&P 500 Set for a 2025 Slump?

According to a report by YF, Stifel’s chief investment strategist, Barry Bannister, predicts that the stock market will end 2025 lower than its current levels, with the S&P 500 (^GSPC) expected to settle in the mid-5,000s. This bearish outlook stands in contrast to the current market environment, with the S&P 500 hovering near its all-time high of 6,099.97, trading around 6,050 as of Friday morning. Bannister’s perspective is driven by expectations of sticky inflation that would compel the Federal Reserve to maintain high interest rates amidst a weakening economic growth scenario, setting the stage for a stock market pullback.

Bannister is unique among the more than 17 strategists tracked by Yahoo Finance for his pessimistic forecast for 2025, being the only one predicting a fall in the benchmark index. However, he’s not alone in anticipating a market correction; Fundstrat’s head of research, Tom Lee, also foresees a scenario where the S&P 500 might rally to 7,000 mid-year before retreating to 6,600. This suggests a volatile year ahead with potential for significant swings in market performance.

Bannister recommends shifting towards more defensive sectors such as Healthcare (XLV), Utilities (XLU), and Staples (XLP), arguing that these areas could benefit from slower economic growth. His view is that the economic environment isn’t conducive to continued “equity mania,” advocating for a cautious approach to equity investments.

The strategist also foresees the Federal Reserve making modest rate cuts by 25 basis points in its next two meetings before pausing due to persistent inflation and lack of fiscal clarity. This cautious monetary policy stance is based on recent data indicating that inflation is not aligning quickly with the Fed’s 2% target, leading economists to adjust expectations for fewer rate cuts in 2025.

However, the debate among strategists isn’t solely about how much the Fed will adjust rates but rather hinges on the trajectory of U.S. economic growth. Optimistic forecasts from other analysts like Wells Fargo’s Christopher Harvey, who predicts the S&P 500 could end next year at 7,007, are based on anticipated strong economic growth, suggesting a possible continued bull market fueled by upward revisions in GDP forecasts. Similarly, Bank of America Securities also projects an S&P 500 level of 6,600, highlighting a belief in sustained economic momentum.

This diversity in forecasts underscores the complexities of predicting market movements based on a mix of economic indicators, monetary policy, and sector performance. While Bannister’s outlook leans towards caution, emphasizing defensive investments, the broader consensus seems to balance between optimism and caution, contingent on how economic growth, inflation, and Federal Reserve policies interplay through the coming year.