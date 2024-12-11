From ‘Trump Put’ to DOGE Dilemma: Tom Lee’s 2025 Forecast

Tom Lee, the managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, recently joined CNBC’s ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss his outlook for 2025, his views on the current market dynamics, and the potential economic impacts of various policies.

He began by addressing the unexpected strength of the market in 2024, suggesting that given the significant cash reserves on the sidelines ($7 trillion), stocks could end the year strongly. He highlighted the trend of investments flowing into mega-cap companies, attributing this to their sensitivity to falling interest rates. The recent CPI data, which was in line with expectations, supports this view as it shows inflation moving towards the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, particularly with cooling in shelter and auto insurance costs.

Lee predicted a Federal Reserve rate cut in December, arguing that even if used car prices rise, it wouldn’t reverse the Fed’s current stance. He sees the Fed’s actions as creating a supportive environment for stocks, with the Fed’s neutral rate suggesting that future cuts will be from a position of economic strength rather than distress.

A significant part of his 2025 outlook includes what he termed the “Trump put,” where a second-term Trump administration would prioritize stock market performance as a measure of success. This administration’s market-friendly policies, due to its private sector experience, are expected to encourage investors to take more risks.

Regarding his S&P 500 (^GSPC) forecast, Lee was optimistic about reaching 7,000 by mid-2025, driven by initial enthusiasm for the new administration’s policies. However, he tempered this by forecasting an end-of-year figure of 6,600, citing historical trends where strong market years are followed by weaker second halves. He pointed to potential headwinds like geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the implementation of tariffs.

One unique concern Lee raised was about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), humorously noting that if it becomes too effective, it might inadvertently slow down the economy by cutting too much, thus illustrating a potential downside to excessive efficiency in government operations.

Overall, Lee’s discussion painted a picture of a market poised for a strong start in 2025 but advised caution towards the year’s end, influenced by both policy execution and broader economic variables.