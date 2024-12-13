T-Mobile’s Bold Play: $14 Billion in Share Buybacks by 2025

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has announced a significant escalation in its shareholder return strategy, committing to repurchase up to $14 billion of its shares by the end of 2025. This move is part of a broader initiative to return up to $50 billion to shareholders over the next three years, reflecting a strategic pivot towards enhancing shareholder value amidst a competitive landscape where telecom giants like Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) also prioritize returning capital to investors. AT&T, for instance, has laid out plans to return over $40 billion to its shareholders within the same timeframe through both dividends and share buybacks.

This latest shareholder return program from T-Mobile supplements the $19 billion already earmarked for buybacks, which was set to conclude by the end of this year. The company’s aggressive return policy underscores its robust financial health and confidence in future cash flows, projecting an adjusted free cash flow between $18 billion and $19 billion by 2027.

T-Mobile’s investment in shareholder returns is paralleled by its commitment to infrastructure and service enhancement, with a planned $80 billion allocation for investments and capital returns through 2027. This dual focus on capital returns and investment in technology, particularly in expanding its high-speed 5G network, has been pivotal in attracting subscribers even in a saturated market. The allure of streaming perks bundled with 5G plans has effectively differentiated T-Mobile from competitors, driving customer acquisition and retention.

The strategic emphasis on both shareholder returns and technological advancement highlights T-Mobile’s approach to navigating the complexities of the telecom sector. By investing heavily in 5G, T-Mobile not only aims to maintain its competitive edge but also to generate the substantial cash flows necessary to support its ambitious shareholder return programs. This strategy is indicative of a broader trend among major U.S. telecoms to balance growth with shareholder satisfaction, ensuring long-term viability in an industry where innovation and customer service are paramount.

Price Action: TMUS experienced a decline in premarket trading on Friday, falling 1.23% to $230.40. This drop followed a previous session where the stock closed at $233.27, down $1.07 or 0.46%.

h/t ET