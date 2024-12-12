BlackRock Backs Bitcoin: Suggests 2% Portfolio Allocation

According to a report by Reuters, BlackRock (BLK), the world’s largest asset manager, has recommended that investors with an appropriate risk tolerance consider allocating up to 2% of their portfolio to Bitcoin (BTC-USD). This advice comes from a strategic perspective outlined by a team of senior BlackRock executives, including Samara Cohen, Chief Investment Officer of ETFs, and Paul Henderson, Senior Portfolio Strategist at the BlackRock Investment Institute. They argue that Bitcoin could enhance a multi-asset portfolio by potentially offering returns that are less correlated with traditional asset classes, thus providing diversification benefits.

However, the report also highlights significant caveats associated with investing in Bitcoin. It warns investors to be mindful of the cryptocurrency’s inherent risks, including its notorious volatility and susceptibility to dramatic sell-offs. There’s an acknowledgment that Bitcoin’s correlation with other risk assets like stocks can sometimes increase, undermining its effectiveness as a hedge during certain market conditions.

BlackRock’s endorsement of Bitcoin is not just theoretical; it has actively participated in the cryptocurrency market by launching the iShares Bitcoin Trust among other new Bitcoin-related exchange-traded products in January. This launch, part of a group effort by ten companies, has been remarkably successful, amassing over $100 billion in assets, according to VettaFi data. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust alone has attracted a significant portion of this capital, holding $51.1 billion in assets, making it a clear leader in this burgeoning sector of investment products.

This strategic move by BlackRock into Bitcoin investments underscores a broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in institutional portfolios, reflecting a shift in how traditional finance views digital assets. It also signals to the market that even amidst caution, there is a growing recognition of Bitcoin’s potential role in modern investment strategies.

Pres Action: As of press time, BTC is trading at a whopping $101,606.76, up 1.24% on the day. The flagship cryptocurrency, boasting a market cap of $2.01 Trillion, has experienced a 15% surge in the past month, reaching an all-time high of $103,900.47 on Dec. 4, 2024.