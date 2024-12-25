Crypto Shakeup: BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Bleeds $1.5B in Days

On Christmas Eve, the cryptocurrency ETF landscape underwent significant shifts, highlighted by unprecedented outflows and surprising resilience in different corners of the market. According to TipRanks, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) witnessed the largest single-day outflow in its history, losing $188.7 million, surpassing its previous record from just days before. This event was part of a broader trend where U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively hemorrhaged $338.4 million, culminating in a total net outflow of $1.52 billion over the four days since December 19.

This outflow wasn’t confined to IBIT alone; other major players like Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) also saw substantial withdrawals, with $83.2 million and $75 million respectively. However, amidst this downturn, the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) stood out by attracting, as per TR, an inflow of $8.5 million, providing a glimmer of positive activity in an otherwise bearish scenario for Bitcoin ETFs.

Contrasting with the Bitcoin narrative, Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. have been on an upward trajectory. Following their launch in July, these funds initially struggled to gain investor interest but have since seen a revival. The second consecutive day of inflows on December 24, totaling $53.6 million after a significant $130.8 million the previous day, underscores this growth. This consistent investor interest since late November has led analysts to speculate that Ethereum (ETH) might outshine Bitcoin (BTC) in the coming month, especially with the ETH/BTC ratio at 0.035, hinting at Ethereum’s increasing attractiveness in the market.

In a remarkable feat, Bitcoin ETFs have now surpassed gold ETFs in terms of assets under management. According to TipRanks, citing data from K33 Research, these funds collectively reached $129 billion on December 16. This milestone reflects not just the growing investor confidence in Bitcoin but also the broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in traditional investment portfolios. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted that this growth encompasses both spot Bitcoin ETFs and those leveraging Bitcoin’s performance through derivatives.

This juxtaposition of outflows from Bitcoin ETFs against the inflows into Ethereum ETFs paints a complex picture of investor sentiment in the crypto market. While Bitcoin’s ETFs face significant withdrawals, possibly due to profit-taking or a shift in investor strategy, Ethereum’s ETFs are capturing new capital, perhaps driven by enthusiasm for Ethereum’s technological developments or broader market dynamics. These movements signal not just the volatility and speculative nature of cryptocurrency investments but also the evolving preferences and strategies among investors, as they navigate through the festive season’s market conditions.