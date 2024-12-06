Ripple CEO Unveils Key Date: What XRP Holders Need to Know

The cryptocurrency landscape is set to gain significant attention with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse‘s upcoming appearance on “60 Minutes”, a show renowned for its long-standing history and influence in American television journalism. Scheduled to air on December 8, this interview is expected to delve into the critical issue of regulatory clarity for the crypto industry within the United States.

And it’s official – the interview I gave with @60Minutes about crypto’s fight for regulatory clarity in the US will air live this Sunday Dec 8 , and available here afterwards: https://t.co/sH3VrUDmJq https://t.co/TiJMqeyy7e — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) December 6, 2024

Garlinghouse’s announcement of the interview date via X (formerly known as Twitter) comes at a time when Ripple and its affiliated cryptocurrency, XRP, are making headlines. XRP has recently seen an impressive surge, hitting a multi-year high of $2.86 on December 3, according to Coinmarketcap, amid growing investor interest and market optimism. This rally, which places the token 34% below its $3.84 all-time high set on Jan. 03, 2018, coincides with broader discussions about the future regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies in the U.S.

The conversation with Garlinghouse is anticipated to focus on the ongoing battle for regulatory clarity, a topic that has been contentious with the SEC under the leadership of Gary Gensler. Garlinghouse has been vocal about the potential positive impact on the crypto market should there be a change in SEC leadership, suggesting that Gensler’s exit could be beneficial for the industry as a whole. This sentiment was shared by Solana (SOL) co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, who referred to Ripple’s legal victory over the SEC as a “fatal wound” to the agency’s anti-crypto stance. Yakovenko further criticized the SEC’s tactics, describing them as “lawfare”—suggesting their approach prioritizes legal battles over meaningful regulatory oversight.

The “60 Minutes” interview could serve as a pivotal moment for Ripple, not only by providing a platform to discuss these regulatory challenges but also by potentially influencing public and regulatory perception of XRP and the broader crypto market. Given “60 Minutes”‘s reputation for in-depth investigative journalism and its vast audience, this exposure might further propel XRP’s visibility and credibility in the market.

This episode adds to the show’s legacy, which has been broadcasting since 1968 and has covered a myriad of significant topics, now extending into the complex world of digital currencies. The discussion could shed light on how Ripple navigates the regulatory landscape, its strategies for growth, and its vision for the future of finance, potentially impacting investor sentiment and regulatory attitudes towards cryptocurrencies in the U.S.