GameStop Under Fire: Analyst Slams Meme Stock Frenzy After Roaring Kitty Resurfaces

While the fervor of retail investors might be swayed by memes from internet personalities like Roaring Kitty, leading Wall Street analyst Michael Pachter of Wedbush is cautioning that GameStop’s (GME) strategy for returning to growth is fundamentally flawed. In a recent investor note, (via Fortune) Pachter lambasted the company’s management and its stock, labeling it overvalued and directionless.

Pachter pointed out that despite GameStop holding approximately $10 per share in cash, the lack of a coherent strategy for capital deployment casts doubt on the justification for the stock trading at three times its cash value. He further argued that GameStop’s ambitions to grow face “insurmountable barriers,” particularly in light of industry trends moving away from physical game sales towards digital distribution.

This critique comes in the wake of a 10% surge in GameStop’s share price on Thursday, sparked by an image posted by Keith Gill, better known as Roaring Kitty, whose influence in rallying retail investors around meme stocks is well-documented. However, the enthusiasm was short-lived as shares dipped approximately 1% in early trading on Friday.

The stock’s volatility is particularly poignant with GameStop’s third-quarter earnings due on December 10. The company, in line with its recent practices, will not hold a conference call or provide guidance, leaving investors to interpret the results without direct management insight. Wedbush forecasts a significant year-over-year sales decline of 16.5%, with expectations of breakeven earnings per share, contrasting with consensus predictions of a three-cent per share loss.

Pachter’s analysis underscores several critical challenges GameStop faces. The shift to digital media, the decline in physical game sales, and the rise of microtransactions in games are all trends that undermine GameStop’s traditional retail model. Additionally, the threat from subscription services like Xbox GamePass offers consumers an alternative to purchasing games, further eroding GameStop’s market.

Moreover, Pachter criticized GameStop’s vague strategy to enter the trading card market, suggesting it lacks any significant competitive advantage against established players. Despite these fundamental concerns, the stock’s performance, up about 64% year-to-date and 85% year-over-year, suggests that investor sentiment is driven more by meme culture and social media influence than by the company’s operational realities.

This disconnect between stock performance and company fundamentals raises questions about the sustainability of GameStop’s current valuation, especially as the company seems to lack a clear path to address the rapidly evolving challenges in the gaming industry.

Price Action: As of press time, GME is changing hands at $28.90, up 1.01% intraday.

Reference: Fortune