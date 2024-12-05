O’Leary on the Trump Bitcoin Rally: ‘Tremendous Demand’ with No Resistance in Sight

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

In a recent discussion on Fox Business, Kevin O’Leary, known as “Mr. Wonderful” from his stint on “Shark Tank” and Chairman of O’Leary Ventures, shared his insights on what he’s calling the “Trump Bitcoin rally.” With Trump’s appointment of crypto advocate Paul Atkins to head the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), O’Leary sees a clear signal of a policy shift that could significantly impact the cryptocurrency market.

O’Leary described the current market movement as nearly unprecedented, not just for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) but also for other blockchain technologies that have seen dramatic increases in value. He specifically mentioned HBAR, which saw gains of 40-60% this week, attributing this surge to the anticipation of forthcoming regulatory policies from both the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). He emphasized that institutions are now seriously considering these technologies, which were previously overlooked, due to the potential for policy support.

The discussion highlighted a significant demand for cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, which O’Leary referred to as the “granddaddy of allocation to sovereign wealth.” He predicts that with the incoming administration, the SEC will soon issue rules that could formalize and possibly encourage investment in cryptocurrencies. However, this enthusiasm is not without its challenges. O’Leary pointed out that many institutions face regulatory constraints, such as limits on how much they can invest in a single asset or sector. These boundaries are being tested daily with the cryptocurrency market’s massive, ongoing movements, leading to compliance headaches for fund managers.

When questioned about the future trajectory of Bitcoin’s price, O’Leary was optimistic, suggesting there’s currently no visible resistance on the charts, hinting at potentially higher valuations beyond the recent peaks of $102,000-$103,000. This lack of resistance, he argues, leaves the market in a state of speculation.

Adding another layer to the conversation, O’Leary referenced an interview on Fox Business with Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith, who revealed the province’s vast natural gas reserves. He sees this as directly relevant to Bitcoin, given the energy-intensive nature of mining and the potential for AI data centers. This revelation from Smith, according to O’Leary, could attract significant interest from those in the tech and crypto industries looking for sustainable energy solutions.

O’Leary’s comments paint a picture of a market at a pivotal moment, driven by policy expectations and the practical implications of energy availability for crypto-related operations. His insights suggest a future where cryptocurrencies not only gain from regulatory clarity but also from strategic resource management, potentially reshaping both the investment landscape and energy sector dynamics.

Price Action: BTC traded 4.46% higher at $100,817.16 at press time.