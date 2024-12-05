Tesla’s Triple Threat: Low-Cost EVs, FSD, and Optimus Drive Stock Surge

Tesla (TSLA) stock experienced a notable boost on Thursday, fueled by bullish commentary from BofA Securities after a recent tour of the company’s Giga Austin factory, as highlighted by Yahoo Finance. Analyst John Murphy from BofA reaffirmed his ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and increased the price target to $400 from $350, which helped propel Tesla shares up by 4% during midday trading.

Murphy’s confidence in Tesla’s future growth stems from multiple fronts. Firstly, he highlighted Tesla’s upcoming low-cost electric vehicle (EV), expected to launch in the first half of 2025. This new model is projected to expand Tesla’s total addressable market (TAM) by offering a vehicle priced below $30,000. The reduction in cost is attributed to several design and efficiency improvements, including de-contenting, more efficient motor design, and a streamlined interior.

Beyond the new vehicle, BofA’s optimism extends to Tesla’s advancements in full self-driving (FSD) software, which is still in beta but showing promising developments. Murphy recounted experiences from the factory visit where both the Cybertruck and Model Y demonstrated capabilities in navigating complex, real-world driving scenarios with minimal human intervention. This suggests that Tesla’s robotaxi service, which aims to operate with human supervision, is on the cusp of becoming a reality. The shift towards software-based products like FSD is also expected to significantly boost Tesla’s margins.

The visit also shed light on Tesla’s ambitious projects like the Cybercab, with CEO Elon Musk targeting volume production by 2026 at a rate of 2 million units per year. This robotaxi service expansion is another pillar supporting BofA’s positive outlook.

Perhaps one of the most forward-looking elements discussed was Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus. Currently, Optimus is being utilized at Giga Austin to autonomously sort battery cells, showcasing its practical application. Tesla plans to scale up to 1,000 Optimus robots by the end of 2025, with Murphy noting that as Tesla’s robotaxi technology matures, more computational resources could be dedicated to enhancing Optimus’s capabilities. While Musk has touted an astronomical TAM for Optimus, Murphy remains more reserved, focusing on the potential for cost reduction and increased production in the coming years.

The report from BofA highlights not just Tesla’s current strengths in the EV market but also its strategic moves into autonomous driving and robotics, suggesting a robust growth trajectory for the company. This multifaceted approach, combined with potential capital raises to fund further development, underscores Tesla’s position as an innovator in multiple high-growth sectors.

Price Action: Tesla shares are currently trading at $372.41, marking a 4.05% increase today. The stock has fluctuated between $359.50 and $375.43, its daily high and low, respectively. In the broader context, Tesla’s 52-week low sits at $138.80, and its 52-week high has reached $375.43.

Over the course of the year, Tesla’s stock has seen impressive growth, with a 49% increase year-to-date and 53% rise year-over-year. These figures reflect a positive outlook for Tesla’s stock and the company’s continued success in the electric vehicle market.